    Insta360’s new Antigravity drone puts an 8K 360 camera in the sky, leapfrogging DJI

    Jason Cartwright
    By Jason Cartwright

    There’s a new drone on the market that implements a 360 camera for the first time. The Antigravity A1 is the first product from Insta360’s new sub brand, Antigravity. The timing of the launch is interesting, given DJI, a company famous for their drones, having recently launched their first 360 camera.

    The launch of the Antigravity A1 is significant because it fundamentally changes the workflow for capturing aerial footage. Instead of trying to frame the perfect shot while flying, you can now simply pilot the drone and capture everything around you in stunning 8K 360-degrees, reframing your video later in software.

    Here are the features that make the Antigravity A1 stand out.

    8K 360-degree capture
    The headline feature is the ability to shoot in every direction at once in glorious 8K30fps resolution. This completely removes the pressure of composition during flight, as you can point the camera anywhere you want in post-production, creating dynamic pans, reveals, and tiny planet effects from a single clip.

    Invisible drone effect
    Thanks to the placement of cameras on both the top and bottom of the drone’s body, the A1 can be completely stitched out of the final footage. This creates the illusion that the camera is simply floating in the air, providing clean, unobstructed views that were previously impossible to achieve.

    Intuitive flight experience
    Antigravity has ditched the complex twin-stick remote controllers common with most drones. Instead, the A1 is flown using a one-handed Grip controller and Vision goggles, providing an immersive first-person view (FPV) that makes flying as simple as pointing where you want to go.

    FlowState stabilization
    Insta360 is bringing its signature gimbal-like video stabilisation to the sky. FlowState Stabilization and 360° Horizon Lock work together to ensure your footage is incredibly smooth and perfectly level, no matter how you fly.

    Technical specifications

    • Weight: 249g
    • Max Flight Time: 30 minutes
    • Video Resolution: 8K@30fps (360°)
    • Photo Resolution: 72MP (12K) PureShot 360° Photos
    • Max Transmission Distance: 10km
    • Stabilization: FlowState Stabilization & 360° Horizon Lock
    • Controller: One-handed Grip Controller with Vision Goggles

    Price and availability

    The Insta360 Antigravity A1 is now available for pre-order in Australia for A$2,499.

    The package includes the Antigravity A1 Drone, one Intelligent Flight Battery, the Grip Controller, Vision Goggles, a pair of propellers, and necessary cables. Shipping is scheduled to begin in January 2026.

    The Antigravity A1 represents a major step forward, blending the best of 360-degree camera tech with user-friendly drone flight. It’s a compelling package that not only challenges the status quo but also empowers creators with a powerful new tool for telling stories from the sky.

    For more information, head to https://www.antigravity.tech/au/drone/antigravity-a1

