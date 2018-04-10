Instagram launches new Focus camera for Stories

Instagram is launching a new camera format on Stories. Focus lets you take professional-looking portraits right from your Instagram camera. When you take a photo or video of someone in the Focus format, depth of field is applied to blur the background and keep their face in focus, making the photo look like it was taken with a DSLR.

Along with Focus, Instagram are also launching the @mention sticker (on iOS only) as another new way to tag friends in Stories.

Here’s how it works.



Focus Camera Format

When you open the camera, you’ll see “Focus” between “Boomerang” and “Superzoom” under the record button

Tap “Focus” and then find the face of a friend or switch to front-facing camera to take selfie

As soon as there’s someone in the shot, you’ll notice the person stays crisp while the background subtly blurs

Tap to take a photo or press and hold to record a video

As always, you can add creative tools like filters, stickers and text to your portrait photo or video before sending to your friends on Instagram Direct or adding to your story.

@mention sticker