Instagram’s latest features – Archive and Highlights

on December 6, 2017
Stories Archive and Stories Highlights are two new features that are available on Instagram. Archive provides users with a private space to save and reshare their favourite stories (even after they expire) and Highlights is a new part of the user profile screen that lets you group and feature stories you’ve shared in the past.
Instagram says they are committed to elevating the role of user profiles on the service, to match how people are sharing on Instagram today. They plan on finding a nice blend between stories and posts to do this, enabling what they say is stronger connections between people and richer self-expression.
Below is the detail on the new features.
Archive
- Tap the Archive icon and you’ll be taken straight to Stories Archive. Tap the drop-down menu at the top to view your archived posts
- Archive for Stories will automatically be turned on for everyone, meaning that all of their Stories will begin to save on launch day. Users can always turn Auto-Archive off in their settings
- Tap into an archived story to reshare it or add it to Highlights
Highlights
- Tap the new “+” icon in the Highlights section of profile just below your bio
- Select a collection of Stories, tap Next, then customize the cover photo and title. Tap Add when you’re done. You can create as many Highlights as you want
- You can also create a Highlight directly from Archive. Tap into any archived story and tap the Highlight button in the bottom right
- To edit an existing highlight, tap into the Highlight and tap “…” and select “Edit Highlight.” You can remove stories, add new stories from Archive, and edit the title or cover photo
- You can delete a Highlight at any time by long pressing on a Highlight from your Profile and selecting “Delete Highlight.”
