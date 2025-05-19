Intel extendes the Arc Pro GPU lineup to prosumers and AI developers

Intel has come out swinging at Computex 2025, unveiling a compelling new range of graphics processing units (GPUs) and AI accelerators aimed squarely at professionals and developers.

The tech giant also marks a significant milestone, celebrating 40 years of collaboration and innovation within Taiwan’s dynamic technology ecosystem. This anniversary underscores the enduring importance of the x86 architecture in driving high-performance computing, especially as AI applications demand ever more processing power.

“For the past 40 years, the power of our partnership with the Taiwan ecosystem has fueled innovation that has changed our world for the better.



This week, we are renewing our commitment to our partners as we work to build a new Intel for the future. Together, we will create great products that delight our customers and capitalize on the exciting opportunities ahead.” Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of Intel.

New Intel Arc Pro B-Series GPUs

Intel is expanding its professional graphics lineup with the introduction of the Intel Arc Pro B60 and Intel Arc Pro B50 GPUs.

These new cards, built on the advanced Xe2 architecture, boast Intel Xe Matrix Extensions (XMX) AI cores and cutting-edge ray tracing units. This combination delivers the high-performance grunt needed by creators, developers, and engineers tackling demanding tasks.

The Arc Pro B60, equipped with 24GB of memory, and the Arc Pro B50, featuring 16GB, are designed for intensive AI inference workloads and professional workstation applications. Their AI-ready features and multi-GPU scalability make them a versatile choice for a range of professional users.

These GPUs are specifically optimized for AEC (architecture, engineering, construction) and AI inference workstations. They offer the stability and performance demanded by professionals, backed by a wide array of independent software vendor (ISV) certifications and optimized software. Notably, the Intel Arc Pro B-Series GPUs work seamlessly with both consumer and professional drivers on Windows.

For Linux users, a containerized software stack simplifies AI deployments, with ongoing feature upgrades and optimizations planned. By pairing substantial memory capacity with crucial software compatibility, Intel aims to provide creators and AI developers with scalable and cost-effective solutions.

Intel also previewed Project Battlematrix, a configurable workstation-class platform powered by Intel Xeon processors. This platform is engineered to streamline the AI development process by supporting up to eight Intel Arc Pro B60 24GB GPUs.

This configuration allows for the training of medium-sized (up to 150 billion parameters) and highly accurate AI models, thanks to a massive 192GB of video random-access memory.

“The Intel Arc Pro B-Series showcases Intel’s commitment in GPU technology and ecosystem partnerships. With Xe2 architecture’s advanced capabilities and a growing software ecosystem, the new Arc Pro GPUs deliver accessibility and scalability to small and medium-sized businesses that have been looking for targeted solutions.” Vivian Lien, vice president and general manager of Client Graphics at Intel.

Australian professionals can expect the Intel Arc Pro B60 GPU to begin sampling from add-in board partners like ASRock, Gunnir, Lanner, Maxsun, Onix, Senao, and Sparkle starting in June 2025. The Intel Arc Pro B50 GPU will become available through Intel-authorized resellers starting in July 2025, with local pricing to be announced closer to the release date.

Intel Gaudi 3 AI Accelerators

Intel is also expanding its AI prowess with new deployment options for its Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerators.

Intel Gaudi 3 PCIe cards

These cards are designed to facilitate scalable AI inferencing within existing data centre server environments. Leveraging AI models like Llama, businesses of all sizes can benefit from the flexibility to run models ranging from Llama 3.1 8B to full-scale Llama 4 Scout or Maverick, thanks to the adaptable configurations available.

Intel Gaudi 3 PCIe cards are slated for availability in the second half of 2025, with Australian availability and pricing to be confirmed.

Intel Gaudi 3 rack scale system

These reference designs prioritize flexibility and scale, supporting up to 64 accelerators per rack and boasting a massive 8.2 terabytes (TB) of high-bandwidth memory. The open and modular design aims to prevent vendor lock-in, while the cabled backplane and blind-mate 2D full-rack cabling simplify both installation and maintenance.

Featuring liquid cooling, these systems are engineered to deliver robust performance while keeping the total cost of ownership (TCO) in check.

The Intel Gaudi rack scale architecture is specifically optimized for running large AI models and excels in real-time inferencing with low-latency performance. These configurations reinforce Intel’s dedication to providing open, flexible, and secure AI infrastructure, supporting both custom and Open Compute Project (OCP) designs for cloud service providers (CSPs) in Australia and globally.

Intel AI Assistant Builder

Following its initial unveiling at CES 2025, Intel AI Assistant Builder is now publicly available in beta on GitHub.

This lightweight and open software framework empowers developers to build and run custom AI agents locally on Intel-based AI PCs. With innovative solutions being showcased at Computex by partners like Acer and ASUS, Intel AI Assistant Builder enables developers and partners to rapidly create and deploy AI agents tailored to their specific organizational needs and direct customer applications. Australian developers can now access this tool to explore the possibilities of local AI agent development.

For more information, head to Intel.