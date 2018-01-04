Intel responds to ‘inaccurate media reports’ on security issue

In the last week, there’s been news spreading across the industry about a hardware-level security issue with Intel processors. The fix for the CPU security flaw, was supposedly going to reduce the speed of your processor (and therefore your PC) anywhere between 5 and 30 percent. Intel says this isn’t true.

Intel had planned to fully disclose the details of the bug next week, but given what they claim is inaccurate reporting in the media, they felt they had to speak out today. Understandably international news like this could have a significant impact on the company’s value and negatively impact consumer choice when buying their next processor.

Intel also claim they are not alone, in that this issue also impacts many other technology companies, including AMD, ARM Holdings and several operating system vendors. We’ll have to wait until next week for the full briefing on what went wrong and the plan forward. As with anything security related the exact issue is being kept quiet until the fix can be released, as to not expose users to the threat.

The takeaway here is that Intel says for regular users, the performance impacts are workload-dependent and should not be significant. They go on to say they will be mitigated over time.. which is actually incredibly interesting language, something we’ll be seeking clarification on next week.

Here’s the full statement from Intel.