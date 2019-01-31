Intel Xeon W-3175X has the most cores, threads and memory capacity of any Intel desktop CPU is now available

Intel Xeon W-3175X processor (28cores / 56 threads)

This Core i9 monster is made to meet the intense workload requirements of professional content creators and handle tasks like architectural and industrial design, film editing, and 3D rendering.

The Intel Xeon W-3175X processor is available today and features no less than 28-cores, the most of an Intel desktop CPU in history.

The Intel Xeon W-3175X processor has so much performance available, you really can throw anything at it and take tasks that took hours to minutes or minutes to seconds. Those editing massive mega-tasking projects such as film editing and 3D rendering will love it, just need to convince the boss how much more productive you’ll be.

Other key features and capabilities are:

Intel Mesh Architecture, which delivers low latency and high data bandwidth between CPU cores, cache, memory and I/O while increasing the number of cores per processor

a critical need for the demanding, highly-threaded workloads of creators and experts.

Intel Extreme Tuning Utility, a precision toolset that helps experienced overclockers optimise their experience with unlocked processors.

Intel Extreme Memory Profile, which simplifies the overclocking experience by removing the guesswork of memory overclocking.

Intel Advanced Vector Extensions 512 (Intel AVX-512) ratio offset and memory controller trim voltage control that allow for optimisation of overclocking frequencies regardless of SSE or AVX workloads and allow maximisation of memory overclocking.

Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 that delivers frequencies up to 4.3 GHz.

Up to 68 platform PCIe lanes, 38.5 MB Intel Smart Cache, 6-channel DDR4 memory support with up to 512 GB at 2666 MHz, and ECC and standard RAS support power peripherals and high-speed tools.

Intel C621 chipset-based systems designed to support the Intel Xeon W-3175X processor allow professional content creators to achieve a new level of performance.

Asetek* 690LX-PN all-in-one liquid cooler, a custom created solution sold separately by Asetek, helps ensure the processor runs smoothly at both stock settings and while overclocking.

With the Intel Xeon W-3175 processor, build the “Infiltrator Demo” in Unreal Engine up to 1.52x faster compared with the Intel Core i9-9980XE processor.

Price and Availability

The Intel Xeon W-3175X processor is available from system integrators that develop purpose-built desktop workstations. You knew this already, but a chip with this much performance does not come cheap.

While enthusiasts may lust after the chip, it’s designed for mostly business applications and the price assumes you’re doing important work that’ll easily pay for the price of admission.

The Xeon W-3175X costs $2,999.

Intel Xeon W-3175X specs:

For those who have workflows that mean a chip like this is a big advantage to their work, the details matter, so the specs are listed below and you can get even more information from intel.com.