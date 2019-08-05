Intel’s 10th generation ‘Ice Lake’ processors offer new 4K Iris graphics, Wi-Fi 6, 5G and AI

Intel officially launched 11 new SKUs of their, 10th Gen Intel Core processors designed for ultra-thin 2 in 1s and laptops. The processors bring high-performance AI to the PC, while also featuring new Intel Iris Plus graphics supporting even 4K video editing, the best connectivity with Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and Thunderbolt 3.

Intel says we can expect to see new hardware for sale with 10th gen chips from PC manufacturers for the holiday season (US time).

“These 10th Gen Intel Core processors shift the paradigm for what it means to deliver leadership in mobile PC platforms. With broad-scale AI for the first time on PCs, an all-new graphics architecture, best-in-class Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and Thunderbolt 3 – all integrated onto the SoC, thanks to Intel’s 10nm process technology and architecture design – we’re opening the door to an entirely new range of experiences and innovations for the laptop.” Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Mobility Client Platforms in the Client Computing Group

Each generation of processor offers a new architecture and billions of more transistors, meaning better performance and often better power management and therefore battery life.

Intel’s 10th Gen Core i3, i5 and i7 processors are help Intel deliver on their goal of enabling performance, regardless of your requirements. In addition to performance and responsiveness gains, AI, graphics, connectivity and I/O are optimised on the SoC for a solution that delivers a feature-rich suite of capabilities for OEMs to create laptops for people to watch, game and create more.

Intelligent performance

10th Gen Intel Core processors deliver the intelligent performance needed for modern AI-infused applications, with a suite of features and capabilities:

Intel Deep Learning Boost, a new, dedicated instruction set that accelerates neural networks on the CPU for maximum responsiveness in scenarios such as automatic image enhancements, photo indexing and photorealistic effects.

Up to 1 teraflop of GPU engine compute for sustained, high-throughput inference applications like video stylisation, analytics and real-time video resolution upscaling.

Intel Gaussian & Neural Accelerator (GNA) delivers a dedicated engine for background workloads such as voice processing and noise suppression at ultra-low power, for maximum battery life.

All-new graphics for stunning entertainment

Gone are the HD Graphics, replaced with Iris Plus graphics that offer double the graphics performance. 10th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Plus graphics make a reality gaming in 1080p and higher-level content creation, like 4K video editing, quick application of video filters and high-resolution photo processing on the go.

On top of that, there’s also the following features on offer:

These are the first GPUs from Intel to support VESA’s Adaptive Sync display standard, which enables a smoother gaming experience across games like Dirt Rally 2.0 and Fortnite.

Based on Intel’s Gen11 graphics architecture, they are also the industry’s first integrated GPU to incorporate variable rate shading for improved rendering performance.

Support for the BT.2020 specification, lets you watch 4K HDR video in a billion colours.

Best connectivity

Increased board integration helps PC manufacturers innovate on form factor for sleeker designs with Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) connectivity and up to four Thunderbolt 3 ports — the fastest and most versatile USB-C connector available.

Models

If you’re planning on buying one of these 10th-gen chips, then you have a lot to chose from.

Processor Number Graphics Cores / Threads Graphics (EUs) Cache Nominal TDP/

ConfigUP TDP Base Freq (GHz) Max Single Core Turbo (GHz) Max All Core Turbo (GHz) Graphics Max Freq (GHz) Intel DL Boost / Intel GNA U-Series Intel Core i7-1068G7 Intel Iris Plus 4/8 64 8MB 28W 2.3 4.1 3.6 1.10 √ Intel Core™ i7-1065G7 Intel Iris Plus 4/8 64 8MB 15W/25W 1.3 3.9 3.5 1.10 √ Intel Core i5-1035G7 Intel Iris Plus 4/8 64 6MB 15W/25W 1.2 3.7 3.3 1.05 √ Intel Core i5-1035G4 Intel Iris Plus 4/8 48 6MB 15W/25W 1.1 3.7 3.3 1.05 √ Intel Core™ i5-1035G1 Intel UHD Graphics 4/8 32 6MB 15W/25W 1.0 3.6 3.3 1.05 √ Intel Core™ i3-1005G1 Intel UHD Graphics 2/4 32 4MB 15W 1.2 3.4 3.4 0.90 √ Y-Series Intel Core™ i7-1060G7 Intel Iris Plus 4/8 64 8MB 9W/12W 1.0 3.8 3.4 1.10 √ Intel Core i5-1030G7 Intel Iris Plus 4/8 64 6MB 9W/12W 0.8 3.5 3.2 1.05 √ Intel Core i5-1030G4 Intel Iris Plus 4/8 48 6MB 9W/12W 0.7 3.5 3.2 1.05 √ Intel Core™ i3-1000G4 Intel Iris Plus 2/4 48 4MB 9W 1.1 3.2 3.2 0.90 √ Intel Core i3-1000G1 Intel UHD Graphics 2/4 32 4MB 9W 1.1 3.2 3.2 0.90 √

This year at Computex, Intel previewed some of the first systems expected to arrive and on track for verification through the innovation program code-named “Project Athena,” including Acer Swift 5, Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, HP Envy 13″ and Lenovo S940.