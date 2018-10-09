Intel’s new Core i9 chips enable gaming, streaming and capturing simultaneously

Professional esports gamer Stephanie Harvey uses a laptop with a 9th Gen Intel Core processor during demonstrations at Intel’s Fall Desktop Launch. Intel on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in New York City announced the first 9th Gen Intel Core processors, new Intel Core X-series processors and the Intel Xeon W-3175X processor. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel have announced the world’s best gaming processor, the 9th generation Core i9-9900K. It’s designed with one single focus, be bloody fast! If you’re in the market for a new processor, you should consider this before making your decision as preorders for the new processor begin today.

The new processor offers up features to meet a range of consumer needs from gaming (while streaming and capturing simultaneously) to content creation. While unveiling the 9900K, Intel also took the chance to also introduce new Intel Core X-series processors, and the Intel Xeon W-3175X processor.

“Our goal is to deliver leadership performance across all computing segments and product lines. Today’s announcements underscore our ability to do exactly that, including, hands-down, the world’s best processor for gaming. Whether a gamer, a creator or an expert using the most advanced workstation applications possible, Intel and our partners are focused on delivering balanced platforms with real-world leadership performance and robust capabilities that exceed their needs.” Anand Srivatsa, vice president and general manager, Desktop, Systems and Channel, within the Client Computing Group at Intel.

Let the Games Begin

Intel says this processor brings an exceptional level of performance to the desktop product line, signified by the first Intel Core i9 brand in the mainstream desktop segment (hint: it won’t be cheap). All 3 of the 9th Gen Intel Core processors unveiled today (i5-9600K, i7-9700K and i9-9900K) enable fast, immersive experience for gamers, with up to 8 cores and 16 threads, up to 5.0 GHz single-core turbo frequency, and 16 MB Intel Smart Cache.

9th Gen Intel Core desktop processors deliver amazing performance, including unlocked3 “K” SKUs at each brand level and up to 40 platform PCIe 3.0 lanes for system expandability for gaming, creating and overclocking. Improvements in this generation include:

Enabling more than 220 FPS on three of the most popular global PC game titles.

With Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 delivering up to 5.0 GHz single-core frequency, gamers can enjoy their favorite games with up to 10 percent more FPS across popular gaming titles compared with the previous generation, as well as up to 37 percent more FPS compared with a 3-year-old PC

more FPS across popular gaming titles compared with the previous generation, as well as up to 37 percent more FPS compared with a 3-year-old PC Capture game play, transcode and stream while playing. With this type of megatasking, gamers can enjoy up to 11 percent more FPS compared with the previous generation and up to 41 percent more FPS compared with a 3-year-old PC.

Video editing improved on Adobe Premiere* – Up to 34% faster video editing compared with the previous generation and up to 97 percent faster compared with a 3-year-old PC

Overall system performance improved up to 15 percent better as compared with previous generation and up to 40 percent as compared with a 3-year-old PC

Overclock these new processors with the Intel® Extreme Tuning Utility (Intel® XTU), a precision tool for advanced overclocking, and take advantage of the additional thermal headroom with solder thermal interface material (STIM).

To realise the full potential of the new 9th Gen Intel Core processor, Intel is introducing the new Intel Z390 chipset. The Intel Z390 chipset includes high-speed integrated USB 3.1 Gen 2 and integrated Intel® Wireless-AC with support for Gigabit Wi-Fi speed. The 9th Gen Intel Core processors are also compatible with all Intel® 300 Series chipset motherboards for more consumer options.

Preorders for the 9th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Z390 chipset motherboards begin today from a variety of global vendors and retail

Ultimate PC Platform for Creators and Experts

Intel also announced seven (i7-9800X, i9-9820X, i9-9900X, i9-9920X, i9-9940X, i9-9960X and i9-9980XE) new Intel Core X-series processors for Intel’s most scalable desktop platform with a variety of core counts and I/O capabilities, as well as details on the Intel Xeon W-3175X processor. Designed with high frequencies and platform features for both lightly threaded and heavily threaded workloads, these processors are designed to handle the most demanding tasks and applications. Both products are built on the Intel® Mesh Architecture, which increases memory and I/O bandwidth, while decreasing latency – a critical need for the demanding workloads of creators and experts.

The new Intel Core X-series processors offer scalable options ranging from 8 to 18 cores with premium performance and platform technologies that help creators turn their imaginations into realities. With up to 18 cores, 36 threads, 24.75 MB Intel Smart Cache, and up to 68 platform PCIe lanes, Intel Core X-series processor-based systems enable creators to quickly and simultaneously record, encode, edit, render and transcode.

With Intel® Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 delivering up to 4.5 GHz12 single-core frequency, the most critical workloads can be directed to the processor’s two fastest cores, optimising for lightly threaded performance when necessary. This means customers do not have to make a tradeoff between choosing a processor for lightly threaded or heavily threaded workloads.

Intel Core X-series processors will also enable software developers to write applications that take advantage of Intel® AVX-512 instructions to accelerate computing performance for parallel workloads.

An overclocking demonstration draws crowds during Intel’s Fall Desktop Launch. Intel on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in New York City announced the first 9th Gen Intel Core processors, new Intel Core X-series processors and the Intel Xeon W-3175X processor. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

For the select, highly threaded and computing-intensive applications such as architectural and industrial design and professional content creation, Intel will deliver the unlocked3 Intel® Xeon® W-3175X processor. This new 28-core Intel Xeon processor was built with real-world performance in mind for these large, intensive workloads with up to 4.3 GHz13 single-core turbo frequency, 56 threads and unlocked for those who want to push performance even higher. This platform also provides 38.5 MB Intel Smart Cache, 6-channel DDR4 memory support with up to 512 GB at 2666 MHz, and ECC and standard RAS support.

The new Intel Core X-series processors will be available in November; the Intel Xeon W-3175X processor will ship from Intel in December.

To celebrate the launch of the new 9th Gen Intel Core processors, Intel is hosting the 9th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor Dreamstakes to give away nine unique, once-in-a-lifetime VIP trips to world-class esports and gaming events, including Intel Extreme Masters, the Overwatch League*, ESL One* and the NBA2K* League. In addition, thousands of digital codes for some of the most popular games will be given away with this sweepstakes. Visit corei9.intel.com to view official rules and enter for a chance to win starting on Nov. 5, 2018.

You can watch the whole October 8th event on demand below.