Interview: AI expert Kriti Sharma

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been part of our lives for several years and has resulted in many changes from the introduction of smart cars, to how we play video games, the rise of the smart home and the gadgets and gizmos powered by AI.

Predictive purchasing from organisations with an online presence such as Amazon or a large supermarket chain, is another example of improving our lives. Here AI is helping retain customers because of the understanding it has of buying behaviours and patterns and so not only predicts but also suggests future purchases.

Virtual Assistants such as Siri and Alexa assist us with finding information such as the location of a restaurant, to what the weather will be like the next day. At Sage, we also have our own virtual assistant called Pegg, which focusses on taking over repetitive manual administrative work from those in the financial industry.

According to Sage’s Productivity Tracker, the cost of lost productivity so far in Australia in 2018 is more than $17 billion. This equates to more than $32 billion per year, $2.6 billion per month, $87 billion per day, or $1,007 per second.

But the best example of where AI is improving human lives is the work I am doing with Sage Foundation to help improve human lives with the power of AI.

One of the projects we are working on is around tackling domestic violence and abuse, which is a huge issue all around the world, Australia included. Sexual harassment or abuse are taboo subjects. It is not easy to speak up about them due to the stigma attached. Research shows that humans find it easier to speak to intelligent agents about these sensitive issues because there is the notion that machines won’t judge them.