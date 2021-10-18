Is the Razer Kiyo Pro worth the upgrade? Full HD streaming webcam

Razer has really taken the dive into streaming gear. Whether you’re a pro streamer, or just starting out, there’s something for you. From microphones to cameras, and even streaming devices like the Ripsaw. This year, Razer released an upgrade to the popular Razer Kiyo webcam: The Razer Kiyo Pro.

We got our hands on one of these top-of-the-line webcams to test it against its predecessor.

Compare the pair. Razer Kiyo (left) Vs. Razer Kiyo Pro (right).

Out of the box setup

One of the great things about Razer products is how easy they are to set up. From grabbing the new Razer Basilisk or integrating with Nanoleaf, these products are simply plug and play. The Razer Kiyo Pro is no different.

Like the Razer Kiyo, one only needs to plug this webcam into your device via USB and you’re set to go. You can easily add your new webcam to your streaming software or even your next Zoom call. Unlike the previous Razer Kiyo however, the Razer Kiyo Pro comes with a detachable USB-C cable. Not only does this make the webcam more versatile, but it’s easier to unplug, move around, and do some neat cable management.

Everything you need right out of the box. Yes, it includes Razer stickers!

Mounting options

Like the Razer Kiyo, the Pro also comes with a threaded screw on the bottom so you can mount it to a tripod. Similar to the standard model, you can also place the webcam on top of your monitor, mount it over your screen, or tilt it using the flexible stand.

Standard tripod thread size for easy mounting.

The Razer Kiyo Pro however has some additional features. The camera itself can be tilted up or down to achieve the perfect capture angle. You can even rotate the camera to any desired position. This is something not seen in the standard model and is a welcome upgrade.

You can be as subtle or extreme as you like with your camera rotation

Image quality

Once you have your camera plugged in, mounted, and tilted to your desired angle, it’s time to check out the image quality. The image looks fantastic right out the box. With a full HD webcam at 60 FPS it looks simply amazing. Whilst the Razer Kiyo Pro’s predecessor carried the similar camera quality, the Pro has some neat upgrades. The standard edition was full HD, but only at 30 FPS (or 720p at 60 FPS). The Pro gives you enhanced quality with full HD at 60 FPS. The new 3.8mm wide-angle lens also adds a touch of professionalism to the image.

You can see in the comparison images that the Razer Kiyo Pro adds a level of depth to the image.

Screenshot from Razer Kiyo camera.

Screenshot from Razer Kiyo Pro camera

Whilst this looks fantastic with little adjustments, if you are wanting the perfect capture, you’ll need to have Razer Synapse installed. By default, the camera will be set to wide-angle mode. If you want to switch between narrow, medium, and wide fields of view within the software. You can use a multitude of adjustments to make your image look and feel exactly the way you want.

You’ll be able to choose between various angle options via the Razer Synapse software (Image: Razer)

Razer Synapse also lets you set your focus, HDR (High Dynamic Range) imaging, brightness, contrast, saturation, and colour balances. Chances are, you’ll already be adjusting some of these settings in your streaming software. Synapse gives you that extra bit of native control.

The verdict

The Razer Kiyo Pro is a useful upgrade for streamers and those who have been doing lots of presentations from home. It has amazing, high end, uncompressed video performance, and lots of additional adjustments to both the physical and digital sides of this camera. The Kiyo Pro also comes with a lens cap which is perfect for travelling around. It’s also used to ensure privacy when you’re not streaming or presenting.

One of the features missing from the Razer Kiyo Pro however is the built-in ring light. The Razer Kiyo is equipped with a light to help enhance your image capture. Most experienced streamers or virtual presenters however will most likely have ample lighting for their setup.

The Razer Kiyo Pro therefore is perfect for those looking to upgrade and take their streaming (or Zoom calls) to the next level. And if you haven’t got yourself a ring light yet, Razer have just released their ring light.

You can pick up the Razer Kiyo Pro for A$329.95 (US$199.99). Yes, this is more expensive than your average webcam, and thus it suits those seeking an upgrade. If you’re new to streaming or want to give your virtual calls an upgrade from the built-in webcam, grab the Razer Kiyo for A$184.95 (US$99.99).

If you’ve already got good lighting in your room or office, the newly released Razer Kiyo X is the perfect starting product at A$139.00 (US$79.99).