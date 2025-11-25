When you review a lot of creator gear, you can usually tell within the first 60 seconds whether something’s going to spark joy, or just be a headache. The Hohem iSteady M7 manages to do a little of both… but in the best possible way. Because this isn’t your “throw your phone in and go” gimbal.

This is the gimbal for people who actually want control. The tinkerers. The tech-lovers. The creators who like dials, switches, motors, and the ability to push their mobile shooting to the absolute limit.

And honestly? It’s brilliant. I got my hands on one to give you the full lowdown on this super high-tech gimbal.

Unboxing is super premium

The first surprise hits the moment you open the box. The carry case is gorgeous. It’s sleek, lightweight, and free of the usual bulky padding that makes cases feel like luggage. Everything inside is perfectly cut out, lined with soft plush material, and organised in a way that instantly tells you “woo, you bought something high-tech.”

This box is super premium. (Photo: TechAU)

The gimbal itself has a comfortable weight, not too heavy, but solid enough that you trust it when you extend it or mount extra accessories. It’s clearly built for creators who won’t baby their gear.

A gimbal with its own camera

One of the most exciting parts of the iSteady M7 is something I didn’t expect: it has its own built-in AI camera.

That means you can track yourself without using your phone’s camera at all. No apps to connect, no pairing issues, no “why is this not tracking me?” meltdowns. Just flip the switch, enable tracking with the index-finger trigger, and boom, you’re being followed like a VIP by the world’s smallest, most dedicated cameraman.

The camera on top can be used independently from your phone camera, this means the camera isn’t just for AI tracking, it can capture too. (Photo: TechAU)

Speaking of tracking, Hohem’s tech here is excellent. It locks on and stays locked on, whether you choose to track humans, pets, whatever’s moving. And because it works in any app (native camera, Instagram, Snapchat, FaceTime, whatever you want), it’s genuinely practical for real-life creators, and especially those who want to do live streams.

Buttons, dials, and an almost ridiculous amount of control

Let me be very clear: This gimbal has so many settings. So many, like… all the settings.

Dials, buttons, switches, touchscreen controls. There’s everything here that you’ll need for fine-tuning your perfect shot. The little rotating bit on the end lets you instantly switch between portrait and landscape, although you do need to flip the orientation of the camera mount before doing this; not as intuitive as I would have thought, but super clever. There are multiple movement modes, rotational speeds, and motor settings. There’s even a motor balance feature you absolutely need to use, otherwise the gimbal politely yells at you (okay, it beeps) and shuts down.

So many settings. You can see the various knobs, dials, and buttons. (Photo: TechAU)

Let’s not lie here though, it’s not the most intuitive gimbal on the market. You will need to read the manual, or even look up a tutorial to know how to do all the things. As an example, you need to unlock all the motors before mounting your phone; yes there are three of them. And you will need to spend time figuring out which button does what, or watching other creators’ videos who have figured it out for you.

But once you do? You get a level of control most “easy” gimbals just don’t offer. If you’re the kind of creator who tweaks settings because you can, this gimbal was literally made for you. If you love to play around with every feature, finding the perfect shot, then this gimbal is for you.

Remote control and RGB light

It comes with a remote control, just like the previous Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra that I reviewed here. The remote is perfect for creators filming themselves. The remote also allows you to turn on the built-in fill light rather than on the light itself. Once it’s on, the RGB colour options are fantastic. You can fill shadows, correct off-colour lighting, or add a vibe when you’re shooting in moody environments.

The remote control is detachable making it a great choice for solo creators. (Photo: TechAU)

The Hohem iSteady M7’s remote gives you access to so many other features too. Think gimbal calibration, flipping shooting modes, choosing your tracking, previewing your shots, framing your target, and lots more.

Mounting, extending, and shooting on the move

The iSteady M7 supports up to 500g, which is enough for even the chonkier smartphones and an additional microphone. If you want options, this gimbal is ready for you. Since the gimbal has a bunch of cool features, and lots of hardware threads, you can:

Mount it on a tripod for stable tracking (there’s already a small tripod included in the box)

Extend the 193mm rod for more dynamic shots

Use the infinite 360° spin for creative moves

Shoot in fast or default stabilisation modes

Add accessories without stressing the motors

The tripod mounting is perfect if you want to use the full range of movement and have a static shot. Using it in handheld mode is fantastic for running-and-gunning shots. There’s also the extendable arm so you can capture even more.

Phone mounted horizontally on a tripod. (Photo: TechAU)

Hohem app and who should buy

The Hohem Joy app gives you even more settings (because of course it does), including shooting and editing tutorials. If you’re new to gimbals, this helps a lot. If you’re already an advanced user, it opens up more customisation options. The Creative Studio is perfect for editing on the fly.

If you want a “set and forget” gimbal, then this probably isn’t your match. But if you love high-tech gear, enjoy having full control, and want a gimbal that can track you in any app without fuss, this is one of the most feature-rich mobile gimbals out there.

It’s powerful, versatile, and genuinely fun once you learn how to wield all its features.

Black Friday deal

From Nov 18 to Dec 2, the Hohem iSteady M7 will be on sale at JB Hi-Fi for $399 AUD. If you’ve been eyeing a high-tech gimbal upgrade, this is the time to grab it.