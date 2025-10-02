When it comes to content creation on the go, stability and portability are everything. Whether you’re vlogging, live streaming from your desk, or chasing that perfect cinematic shot, you don’t want to be weighed down with bulky gear. That’s where the Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra steps in; a gimbal that is somehow compact, modular, and seriously smart all in one.

Out of the box

Some gadgets make you work before you can play. The Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra isn’t one of them. This device comes with everything you need to get started right away. Inside the box you’ll find the gimbal already charged and ready to go. There’s a USB charging cable, a carry bag, booklet, and even a hex key for any adjustments.

You get everything you need right out of the box. (Photo: TechAU).

The gimbal effortlessly flips open, and packs away just as neatly. It’s intuitive to use and is ready to slot in your phone and start recording. No lengthy installation, no fiddly calibration, no mess of cables. If you ever get stuck, there’s a QR code on the bottom of the device that links to instructions and a video on opening and using the gimbal.

Design and Build

The first thing I noticed is how compact the Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra is. Folded down, the gimbal is small enough to slip into a backpack or even a larger jacket pocket. But don’t let the size fool you. This thing has been built with creators in mind. Regardless of the type of content you’re creating, this gimbal has your back. There are different modes you can choose from and it’s all built into the gimbal and controlled on the little screen.

The compact design when folded makes it easy to transport on the go. (Photo: TechAU).

Some of my favourite features include:

Landscape and portrait support for all your TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram needs.

A side dial that makes switching modes quick and easy.

A built-in extension pole that gives you extra reach when you need it.

A tripod with screw mount underneath, which means you can also attach it to larger tripods for more professional setups.

Everything is controlled by the little screen attached to the gimbal, which pops out to double as a remote so you can still be the subject of your videos whilst controlling how the camera moves.

The design feels premium and practical. I can really tell it’s been created for real-world use, not just for the spec sheet.

Charged and ready to go right out of the box. (Photo: TechAU).

The Light + AI Tracking Combo

Here’s where things get very clever. Sitting on top of the Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra is a modular light attachment. Great for low-light shooting, and there’s a tiny camera next to the light. At first I thought, “why does a gimbal need another camera?” Then I figured it out. It’s a tiny AI camera that turns the iSteady V3 Ultra into more than just a stabiliser. Flip the toggle switch, and suddenly you’ve got AI-powered subject tracking.

The little camera under the light is for AI tracking. (Photo: TechAU).

This means the gimbal can lock onto a subject of your choice, and smoothly follow the movement. No app pairing required. No messy cabling. No extra setup. It simply works.

For solo creators, livestreamers, or anyone who wants their camera to follow them without a second person behind it, this is a game-changer. It keeps your framing steady and your subject front and center, even if you’re moving around the shot.

Performance in Action

Using the iSteady V3 Ultra feels effortless. The motors handle shakes and movements with ease, and switching between portrait and landscape is smooth. The way the gimbal handles feels natural and it’s easy for the user to focus the camera on their desired point of interest with the 360° gimbal giving you the freedom to move. The AI tracking works exactly as advertised, keeping the subject locked without distracting jitters.

Easily handle the gimbal from any angle with the 360° movement. (Photo: TechAU).

Combined with the compact design and portability, this is a gimbal you’ll actually want to carry with you. No bulky rigs. No steep learning curve. Just reliable stabilisation with some smart AI sprinkled on top.

Or use the tripod for a hands free experience. (Photo: TechAU).

Final Thoughts

The Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra is one of those rare gadgets that strikes the right balance between simplicity, portability, and innovation.

Its easy setup, compact and travel-friendly size, smart AI tracking, and flexible design with various modules and usage options make it the ideal companion for any creator.

The screen pops out to become a remote so you can still be the subject of your video and control your camera. (Photo: TechAU).

If you’re a content creator looking for a grab-and-go gimbal that still packs advanced features, this should definitely be on your radar. It’s portable enough for everyday use, powerful enough for professional-looking results, and smart enough to make shooting easier instead of harder.

The Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra is available now, and can be purchased from Hohem’s website for $299 AUD. It comes in a choice of black or white and creators can add an optional mic or full tripod for an extra $46.99 AUD. It’s the perfect chance to get yourself a gimbal with AI-powered tracking and smooth stabilisation in a compact, creator-friendly package.