Jabra Evolve 65t wireless earbuds target business customers

Most product announcements that arrive in the inbox are targeted at consumers, but this one from Jabra, is firmly dedicated to the business customer.

The Evolve 65t wireless earbuds are now available in Australia and New Zealand. These stand out among a growing field as a product that understands the needs of a professional that spends both time at their desk (probably in an open plan office) and time travelling.

One of the most notable inclusions is that these are the the world’s first true wireless earbuds to attain Skype for Business certification. If you’re organisation uses Skype for Business, then you can replace your current headset, with these earbuds that give you the freedom to get up, grab a coffee and get back to work, without dealing with cables.

The Skype for Business certified four-microphone technology enables optimal call quality for the true wireless form factor. And following the recent announcement that Microsoft Teams now supports call control (HID) enablement, Jabra devices will continue to be supported within Teams.

While wireless earbuds are popular with consumers, Jabra believe there’s a real opportunity for businesses and workers to take advantage of the benefits they offer.

The Evolve 65t incorporates wireless freedom, great sound, UC-compatibility and dual connectivity for your laptop and smartphone. That’s huge. I can’t tell you how often I have podcasts on my phone that I’d love to listen to while working, but also want to be able to make and take calls. Doing that with a single wireless headset is awesome.

Jabra and research, data and insights firm Kantar, put together a knowledge worker study last year and it revealed that one third of office workers spend less than 20% of their time working at their desk. While there were just 1,350 respondents in their study, we can all appreciate that mobility is increasing, and the Jabra Evolve 65t supports that change.

Expect professional quality sound for calls and music in a true wireless earbud design for flexible use around the workplace or while travelling. If you’re looking at saving space in your backpack or briefcase when travelling, small, wireless headphones is a great way to do so.

“With the Evolve range we have focused on empowering users to be productive at work. Whether your main place of work is a crowded, open office or a flexible environment, it is crucial that you have seamless connectivity and optimal concentration. With Evolve 65t, we now add a true wireless headset to the professional experience,” David Piggott, ANZ Managing Director, Jabra.

I love that Jabra have included a button that when pressed, launched the voice assistant on your phone, for Android users, that basically puts Google Assistant in your ears.

You can expect the earbuds to get around 5 hours of use on a charge, but pop them in the charging case to recharge twice more, getting you up to 15 hours, likely to get you through a 2 or 3 day conference without worry.

Evolve 65t features:

Certified for excellence – Skype for Business certified to provide validation for high quality experience

