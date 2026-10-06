Jackery and Pebble partner to add 2kW of custom solar to the 45kWh Pebble Flow electric RV

The road trip is evolving. If you have spent any time at a regional caravan park, you know the familiar hum of noisy petrol generators and the constant hassle of swapping out empty propane bottles. The transition to all-electric vehicles is slowly creeping into the towing space, and a new partnership between two major tech players shows us exactly what the future of off-grid camping looks like.

Jackery, a brand most of us know for portable power banks and home backup solutions, has just announced its first move into the automotive sector. They have partnered with California-based EV startup Pebble to deliver a custom solar solution for the upcoming 2027 Pebble Flow travel trailer.

This isn’t just about throwing a portable panel on the grass next to your tent. The two companies have co-developed a turnkey ‘Self-Powered Package’ that plugs directly into the massive battery system of the Pebble Flow.

Ditching the generator for a massive microgrid

To understand why this is a big deal for off-grid travel, we need to look at the numbers. The Pebble Flow isn’t a standard caravan; it is essentially a rolling microgrid. The trailer features a built-in 45 kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery.

To put that storage capacity into perspective, I rely on a 13.5kWh Tesla Powerwall 2 to store energy from my home’s 12kW solar array here in Wodonga. The Pebble Flow has more than three times that storage capacity on wheels. A 45 kWh battery is large enough to power the trailer’s air conditioning, induction cooktops, and internal lighting for days without ever needing to plug into a powered site at a crowded holiday park.

Where Jackery steps in is the recharge equation. The new Self-Powered Package adds 2 kW of custom-built solar panels to the setup. The system includes four 500W high-efficiency panels, four three-meter extension cables, and a four-in-one solar connection junction.

When you find a remote spot to set up camp, you deploy these panels to feed directly into the Pebble Flow’s all-electric microgrid. The trailer itself can handle up to 4 kW of combined solar input, meaning if the sun is shining, the panels can generate more electricity than a typical day of camping actually consumes.

True off-grid independence

The promise of this technology is absolute flexibility. You are no longer tied to fixed campground infrastructure. The shift to clean, quiet solar power completely eliminates the need for carbon-emitting fuel generators and propane tanks that have traditionally powered the RV lifestyle.

“Enhancing the Pebble Flow’s premium off-grid capabilities with an additional 2 kW of solar charging versatility unlocks significant opportunities for modern travelers seeking greater independence and extended adventures.” Steven Wang, CEO, Jackery Americas.

This level of power independence is a game-changer for anyone wanting to explore remote destinations. The battery and solar combination ensures your life runs uninterrupted, whether you are out in the bush or parked up by the beach.

“Jackery has spent years building portable power that people count on, both at home and outdoors. Their solar panels connect straight into Pebble Flow’s own energy system, so travelers get the same steady, easy-to-use power on the road that they have at home.” Bingrui Yang, CEO and founder, Pebble.

Towing with an EV

One of the most compelling aspects of the Pebble Flow’s electrical architecture is its 12 kW power export capability. This means the trailer can operate as a giant mobile power bank, capable of exporting electricity back into a home, another RV, or an electric tow vehicle.

Towing a heavy caravan traditionally destroys the range of an electric vehicle. Hitching a standard box trailer to my 2019 Tesla Model 3 Performance noticeably impacts the battery efficiency due to the added weight and ruined aerodynamics. While the Pebble Flow is designed with aerodynamics in mind, towing it will still consume extra electrons.

Having the ability to use the trailer’s 45 kWh battery to charge your EV while parked off-grid effectively gives you a safety net. If you push deep into a regional area where fast-charging infrastructure is sparse, you can use Jackery’s solar setup to harvest energy over a few days and push it straight back into your tow vehicle’s battery pack.

Australian pricing and availability

As with most cutting-edge tech from California, we need to talk about local availability and pricing. The announcement details pricing in US dollars. The Self-Powered Package is a US$4,000 upgrade on the Founders Edition of the 2027 Pebble Flow. For those wanting the complete ‘Magic Pack’, the Integrated Solar costs US$5,000, and adding the Self-Powered Package brings the total upgrade to US$9,000.

Converted for the local market, you are looking at roughly A$6,000 for the Jackery solar package, or north of A$13,500 for the entire integrated solar and portable panel suite. The hardware for the Self-Powered Package is expected to begin shipping in December 2026.

Pebble has not yet confirmed an official Australian launch for the Flow travel trailer, but I’m sure local RV manufacturers will undoubtedly be watching this space closely. As EV adoption continues to climb across the country, the demand for smart, aerodynamically efficient, and self-sustaining travel trailers is only going to grow.

For more information, head to Pebble.