Janus Electric lands massive A$10 million US order to rip diesel engines out of trucks

Last month, 1 in 5 passenger vehicles sold in Australia were electric, however when it comes to heavy vehicles, the decarbonisation story has a long way to go. The real heavy lifting in the logistics sector is done by trucks and Australian company Janus Electric is proving they have a viable, immediate solution, and North American fleet operators are taking notice.

The company has just announced a massive update to its order book across the United States, Canada and Australia. The standout news is a fresh order from their existing US customer, Ability Tri-Modal. This deal alone carries a gross contract value of approximately A$10 million.

This is a huge win for an Australian business taking its technology to the global stage. It also highlights a growing trend in the transport industry where operators are looking to electrify their existing fleets rather than waiting for brand new electric trucks to roll off the production line.

Expanding the US footprint

Ability Tri-Modal is not a newcomer to the Janus Electric ecosystem. As the first US fleet customer for the Australian company, they already had four conversions on the books. Now, they have signed a binding order for an additional 16 diesel-to-electric conversion kits.

This brings their total commitment to 20 vehicle conversions. Alongside the trucks, the order includes 18 swappable battery sets and contracted recurring revenue. The new equipment is expected to start hitting the road in the second quarter of the 2027 financial year.

These trucks will be supported by the Janus Charge & Change Station infrastructure currently being developed at the Ability Tri-Modal operations base in Carson, California. It is a brilliant validation of the technology when a pilot customer comes back and orders a significantly larger batch.

The massive scale of the emissions problem

The logistics and freight sector is responsible for a massive chunk of global carbon emissions. Heavy duty diesel trucks are incredibly carbon intensive, pumping out not just greenhouse gases but also harmful particulates. Cleaning up this sector is not just a nice idea, it is an absolute necessity if we are going to hit any of our global climate targets.

However, the sheer volume of trucks on the road makes this a monumental task. You cannot simply pull millions of diesel trucks off the highway overnight without completely collapsing the supply chains that keep our supermarkets stocked and our industries running. This is why a retrofit solution is appealing in the short to medium term.

By electrifying the existing fleet, operators can drastically cut their emissions profile without having to wait for the manufacturing capacity of new EV trucks to catch up with global demand. It provides a crucial bridge that allows the transport industry to decarbonise at a pace that actually matches the urgency of the climate crisis.

The ultimate hardware mod

By simply taking a perfectly good truck chassis, ripping out the dirty diesel engine and dropping in an electric drivetrain, you get an immediate upgrade. It is the ultimate hardware mod for a logistics company. You get all the torque, efficiency and smooth performance of an EV without having to throw away the perfectly functional metal shell of the original truck.

Sure, it may not have the aerodynamic slickness, or the software available on something like a Tesla Semi, the reality is, not everyone has the financial position to simply purchase new, so breathing new life into an old piece of hardware has a certain appeal.

When you think about the maintenance overhead of a traditional diesel engine, the conversion makes even more sense. A heavy duty diesel engine has hundreds of moving parts, requires constant servicing and is incredibly noisy. Replacing it with a solid-state electric motor is like upgrading from a loud, spinning mechanical hard drive to a blazing fast Solid State Drive.

The entire system simply runs smoother, with significantly less risk of a catastrophic hardware failure bringing your operations to a grinding halt.

The economics of conversion in California

One of the biggest hurdles for electrifying heavy transport is the upfront capital cost. This is where the Californian government has really stepped up to the plate. The incentives available in the state make the financial case for diesel-to-electric conversions incredibly compelling.

Janus Electric, along with their authorised California dealer Electric Vehicle Choice, previously secured significant incentive approvals for the first four Ability Tri-Modal trucks. These included vouchers from the Heavy-Duty Vehicle Incentive Program worth roughly US$112,000 per truck. On top of that, they snagged a Port of Los Angeles Plus grant of about US$54,000 per vehicle.

When you combine those programs, qualifying operators are looking at approximately US$166,000 in support per truck. This effectively reduces the net cost of a Janus conversion to near zero. It is a stunning display of how targeted government policy can instantly accelerate the adoption of zero-emission technology.

Importantly, these Californian incentives are completely technology neutral. They recognise that taking a polluting diesel engine out of an existing chassis and replacing it with an electric drivetrain is just as valuable as building a new zero-emission vehicle from scratch.

Building a massive North American pipeline

With the Ability Tri-Modal order locked in, subject to those crucial incentive vouchers, Janus Electric now has 45 vehicle conversions contracted across North America. This is split between 20 in the United States and 25 up north in Canada. But the company is not stopping there.

They are currently submitting proposals to several other fleet operators across California. There is also preliminary modelling underway for what could be a massive 50-truck pilot program with a major logistics developer in Texas. If that lands, it will be an absolute game changer for the company.

Janus Electric has also been working closely with the Harbor Trucking Association. This is a big deal because the members of this association collectively operate more than 33,500 trucks. Getting a foot in the door there provides incredible access to fleet operators across the entire US port drayage market.

Testing in extreme environments

Once this initial phase is successfully completed, the plan is to move forward with a much larger rollout. This next stage will include a further 20 vehicle conversions, 60 swappable battery packs and seven charging stations. The timing of all this aligns perfectly with their battery partner Electrovaya conducting in-truck testing in Ontario.

The partnership with Electrovaya is a very strategic move for the Canadian rollout. Electrovaya is known for their high safety and long cycle life lithium ion batteries. When you are swapping batteries out of heavy vehicles multiple times a day in freezing conditions, you absolutely need chemistry that will not degrade rapidly.

It will be fascinating to see the data that comes back from these cold weather deployments. If the Janus battery swap system can handle a Canadian winter, it can pretty much handle anything the logistics industry throws at it.

The Australian market needs a massive push

While the North American market is booming for Janus Electric, things back home in Australia are moving a little slower. The company is certainly making progress, advancing a pipeline of opportunities across the mining, linehaul and quarry sectors.

There is a signed Memorandum of Understanding in place for eight road-train conversions for a mining operator. The pricing has been agreed upon, and they are just working through final due diligence. They also have a letter of intent from a repeat customer for another five truck conversions.

However, the big frustration is the lack of sensible government policy. Unlike the technology neutral framework in California, Australian incentive programs do not consistently treat diesel-to-electric heavy vehicle conversions on the same level as brand new zero-emission trucks. This is a massive oversight that is slowing down the decarbonisation of our local transport sector.

It honestly boggles the mind that our local incentives are so poorly structured. We have Australian businesses doing incredible engineering work, yet the local environment actively discourages their product. A zero emission vehicle is a zero emission vehicle, regardless of whether it rolled off a factory line yesterday or was retrofitted into a five year old Kenworth.

“The United States is developing into a very substantial order book for Janus. California’s technology-neutral incentives make our conversion solution one of the most cost-effective pathways to zero emissions for fleet operators, and that is translating directly into firm orders.

With Canada moving into its first commercial phase and a strong pipeline building in Australia, our focus now is on scaling manufacturing and delivery to convert this order book into vehicles on the road and long-term recurring revenue.” Ben Hutt, CEO & Managing Director, Janus Electric Holdings Limited.

The road ahead for heavy transport

The transition to zero emission heavy transport is not going to happen overnight. But companies like Janus Electric are proving that we do not have to wait for completely new vehicle platforms to start making a dent in emissions. Converting existing diesel trucks to electric power is a practical solution that is available right now.

The sheer scale of the Ability Tri-Modal order shows that major fleet operators are ready to embrace this technology. When the economics stack up, as they clearly do in California, the decision to go electric becomes a simple business calculation. It is a shame that Australian policymakers have not quite figured this out yet.

As a massive fan of electrification and sustainable technology, it is incredibly exciting to see an Australian company taking the fight to the global stage. I will be watching their progress very closely over the next few years as these converted trucks start hauling freight across North America. The heavy transport sector is ripe for disruption, and battery swapping might just be the killer app that makes it all work.

For more information, head to Janus Electric

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