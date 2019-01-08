Image credit: Drive Zero

Charging infrastructure in Australia is going from strength to strength with another announcement today of a large rollout for electric vehicles.

JAX Tyres have announced their 86 stores across Australia, will be fitted out with free electric car charging stations for the public. The first one is open today at 98 Logan Road, Woolloongabba, in South Brisbane. You can see a list of Stores here.

The charging infrastructure comes in the form of a partnership with electric car utilities experts, EVolution. This will be the first recharge location for a tyre or mechanical store in Australia.

This gets us to which cars can charge there. Drive Zero reports that the JAX Charging network will be made up of a combination of Charge-Amps AURA Dual Port AC 22KW EVSEs and Tritium DC Fast Chargers.

JAX isn’t your average wheel and tyre shop, they clearly have an interest in supporting the development of electric vehicles, after all, even EVs need new tyres. The company’s blog frequently covers Formula E developments. Their Facebook Page is full of shared articles about the progress of EVs in Australia which is great to see.

“We need agility to service all technologies moving forward, especially in the automotive race to zero-emission targets. JAX Tyres has a very solid service network through our bestin-class franchisees and longstanding relationship with our trusted group of Global Top ranked brand suppliers including EVolution. Choosing the right partner is critical and EVolution have the expertise and access to the best quality equipment on the market. Through this relationship, JAX Tyres will keep its position as a leading innovative technology driven retailer and our commitment to delivering market leading customer services.” JAX Tyres CEO Mr. Steve Grossrieder

Mr. Grossrieder confirmed that the diversification strategy will continue throughout 2019 and that new JAX Tyres stores in South Australia and Western Australia will be equipped, ensuring they can continue to serve customers into the future.

“We’re very excited to be a part of JAX’s plans for a sustainable future. Drivers will be able to charge their cars either as JAX customers or as passers-by. Furthermore, and unique to JAX Tyres, any electric vehicle will be topped up via portable chargers while being serviced. The public JAX Charging network will be made up of a combination of Charge-Amps AURA Dual Port AC 22KW EVSEs and Tritium DC Fast Chargers. Once complete this will be the largest retail based EV charging network in Australia. All charging will be “free forever’’ and accessible without the need for swipe card or mobile phone app,” Russell Shepherd, CEO of EVolution

Congrats JAX Tres for being a forward leaning auto servicing company that recognises and supports the future of automotive transport.