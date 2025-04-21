JOLT upgrades to 50kW chargers, still offering free kilometres daily

JOLT, the company sprinkling free EV charging stations combined with advertising screens across Australia, has just unveiled its next-generation hardware. They’re rolling out new 50kW DC fast chargers, effectively doubling the charging speed compared to their existing units.

Critically, even with the speed boost, JOLT is sticking to its core promise: providing 7kWh of free charging power to EV drivers every single day via the JOLT app. The first of these faster units has already been installed in Melbourne’s Bayside City Council area, with a broader national rollout planned.

This upgrade to 50kW means drivers can grab significantly more range in less time, perfect for those quick top-ups. JOLT estimates you’ll be able to add around 45km of driving range in just 8-10 minutes – genuinely useful while grabbing that morning coffee or during a short errand.

Beyond the speed improvement, JOLT has put considerable thought into the physical design and usability for Aussie conditions.

Flagpole Design & Cable Management

The new chargers feature a unique “flagpole” design integrating improved cable management. Cables now reach 5 metres, over 25% longer than many standard chargers, making it easier to plug in regardless of your EV model or how you’ve parked.

Accessibility Focus

JOLT emphasizes that the cables are engineered to be lightweight and manageable for all users. Furthermore, an adjustable cable holster allows the plug height to be tailored to specific site conditions, improving accessibility compliance.

Urban Integration & Safety

Designed to blend into urban streetscapes, the charger also includes base skirt lighting. This subtle feature enhances visibility and safety, particularly for those charging during nighttime hours.

JOLT CEO, Doug McNamee, explained the thinking behind the new units.

The new 50kW chargers represent the next step in our mission to enhance global EV ownership and charging experiences for users through innovation, premium design and performance.



The chargers’ unique look and feel are the result of specific insights into visual impact and city infrastructure, which showed the need for our charging network to continue to combine aesthetics with function, while also meeting the highest standards of durability, safety and tech compatibility.

While the first charger is live in Melbourne, JOLT intends to deploy these new 50kW units across Australia over the coming months. You can expect to see a mix of the existing 25kW chargers and these faster 50kW models appearing, catering to different locations and user needs.

This expansion aligns with the steady increase in EV ownership in Australia, projected to reach around 2.5 million vehicles by 2030. The new chargers also bolster JOLT’s digital-out-of-home advertising network, offering brands enhanced screens and a more prominent footprint.

For more information, head to jolt.com.au/