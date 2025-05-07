Kai Cenat announces “Streamer University”, helping to build competitors for himself

Aspiring content creators pay attention.. In a move that’s somewhat surprising, as it is likely to create competitors, one of the largest streamers, Kai Cenat has officially announced the launch of his very own “Streamer University”.

Cenat, who boasts a staggering 17.1 million followers, is no stranger to making waves. From attending the Grammys after-parties to the Met Gala, his influence stretches far beyond the streaming world. Now, he’s looking to share his knowledge and empower the next generation of creators.

Forget dusty textbooks and boring lectures; Cenat’s vision is a school where “chaos is encouraged and content is king”.

In a high-budget video announcement that dropped a few hours ago, Cenat invited fans to “enroll now” for the inaugural semester. The details are still emerging, but the concept is exciting, imagining he’s able to share insights that actually result in streamers being successful, outside what’s already obvious and known (and free).

Real-World Campus

This isn’t your typical online course, Cenat is planning to rent out a real university campus for intensive weekend sessions. This will allow students to get hands-on experience and I imagine meet Cenat himself.

All Streamers Welcome

In terms of the target audience, Cenat is pitching this to anyone, not just those starting out, this means if you’ve been in the game for a while, but haven’t risen to the success you dreamed of, this could help you achieve that dream. He’s specifically mentioned that applications will be open to streamers of all sizes, fostering a truly inclusive learning environment.

Dream Faculty

The curriculum will be very different than we’ve seen before, with Cenat floating the idea of engaging giants like MrBeast for finance classes and Mark Rober to lead science experiments.

Streamer university will be a all inclusive trip paid to where all creators will be living on a college campus for FREE and just enjoying getting content in general if you want to be a teacher or student apply now ! You don’t have to be a streamer just a general creator is needed… — AMP KAI (@KaiCenat) May 6, 2025

“I’m excited to extend to you a most heartfelt welcome to the very first class of Streamer University. Here, you will find a school where chaos is encouraged and content is king. I look forward to seeing you all on campus for our first-ever semester.”

This isn’t the first time Cenat has shown a commitment to education. He has previously spoken about and taken steps towards building a school in Nigeria, demonstrating a genuine desire to give back and empower others.

While the full curriculum and enrollment process are yet to be revealed, one thing is clear: “Streamer University” is shaping up to be a game-changer for aspiring content creators. Keep your eyes peeled for more updates on this exciting initiative!

For more information, head to https://streameruniversity.com and I hope you have more luck than I did, I got this 403 forbidden error, which I expect is a result of the server not being able to handle the traffic.