Kanye West drops a Memecoin (YZY), pumps to $3 Billion before dumping amid insider drama

Kanye West, now known as Ye, is never far from controversy and has now ventured into the wild world of cryptocurrency with the launch of his own memecoin, YZY. Announced via a post on X, the coin promised a fresh take on finance built around his Yeezy brand. But within hours, it became one of the most controversial crypto launches since Hawk Tuah.

The launch went through the now regular cycle of concerns if the launch is real, if the account has been hacked and given the announcement post featured a video of Kanye, if it was generated by AI.

We’ve seen this move from multiple celebrities, even the US President, who attempt to monetise their popularity in a new way. With a clothing brand, there was an alternative path where Kanye created a utility token that could reward fans with unique experiences or discounts for those whole hold his coin. Instead, what we got was frankly a bit of mess and unfortunately a project that took the familiar memecoin path of pumping and dumping in record time.

Technical Breakdown of YZY

YZY is minted on the Solana blockchain, known for its speed and low fees, making it a popular choice for memecoins. If we review the token / coin on SolScan, we see the majority of trading has occured primarily on the Meteora decentralised exchange.

Liquidity is provided through a specific pool, but concerns arose early about its setup allowing potential quick exits.

Supply and Distribution

The total supply is capped at 1 billion tokens, and the website outlined a distribution model intended to curb snipers, but it didn’t work.

The FAQ section of the website features the heading ‘HOW DOES OUR ANTI-SNIPING SYSTEM WORK’ the details of which are:

25 CONTRACT ADDRESSES FOR THE YZY HAVE BEEN DEPLOYED, WITH ONE SELECTED AT RANDOM FOR THE OFFICIAL YZY. THIS DISSUADES SNIPERS BY MAKING IT A 1/25 CHANCE FOR SELECTION OF THE RIGHT CA, PUTTING POWER BACK INTO THE HANDS OF REAL TRADERS’

Also at the bottom of the website is this important message, unfortunately shown in grey text on a white background, in small font.

YZY are intended to function as an expression of support for and engagement with the ideals and beliefs embodied by the symbol “YZY” and the associated artwork and are not intended to be or to be the subject of an investment opportunity investment contract or security of any type



YZY is not available to persons or entities in restricted jurisdictions



Users acknowledge that digital assets involve inherent risks and potential for complete loss



Nothing on this site constitutes financial legal or investment advice

When coins are launched, the structure or ‘tokenomics’ are important. With Kanye’s coin, 20% was allocated to the public, while Yeezy Investments LLC holds the bulk in vesting tranches: 30% with a 3-month cliff and 24-month vest, 20% with a 6-month cliff, and another 20% with a 12-month cliff. This vesting uses Jupiter Lock for transparency, verifiable in real-time.

Associated Tools

Launching a coin wasn’t enough, Kanye also launched YE Pay, a crypto payments processor, which promotes to slash fees for merchants handling credit cards and crypto. YZY Card lets users spend YZY and USDC globally like a debit card. These tools position YZY as more than just a meme, tying into a broader ecosystem separate from the coin itself. This does all depend on the Kanye coin actually being worth something and like any store of wealth, having faith in it’s future value.

Price Surge and Plunge

At launch, YZY started modestly but exploded over 1,000% in value within 40 minutes, hitting a peak market cap of US$3 billion, the equivalent to about A$4.5 billion. This frenzy drew in thousands of traders chasing the hype. However, the euphoria was short-lived as volatility kicked in hard.

Just 24 hours post-launch, the price had cratered by around 66%, with the market cap dropping below US$1 billion. Traders reported heavy selling pressure, wiping out early gains. As of now, YZY trades at roughly US$0.86 per token, with a circulating supply of nearly 300 million and a market cap hovering at US$258 million, or about A$387 million.

The Brewing Controversy

What started as excitement quickly turned sour with accusations of insider trading and unfair distribution. Reports highlighted that 94% of the supply was initially held by insiders, including a single multisig wallet controlling 87%. This setup raised red flags about potential rug pulls, where deployers could drain liquidity at any time.

Critics pointed to the single-sided liquidity pool on Meteora, which allowed retail investors to add USDC while insiders held the reins. Analysis showed the top six wallet clusters owning over 70% of tokens, fuelling claims of manipulation.

One X user analysed the trades to reveal that 5 wallets made $1M+, while 56,000+ lost significant amounts of money, with one individual losing $1M in the hype.

Legal Waivers and Backlash

The project’s terms include a class action waiver, forcing individual arbitration and shifting costs to users, a move seen as shielding against lawsuits if things go south. Social media erupted with calls of “scam” and “rug pull,”.

While launching a memecoin offers people with large followings to leverage them for a payday, this is best done by producing content of value they’re willing to hand over money in exchange for goods.

Outsourcing your reputation to people you barely know for a memecoin is a recipie for this kind of controversy and one that will have many of your most dedicated fans suffer financial losses as a result.

This path has repeatedly proven to be a terrible idea and it’s hard to imagine where it’s ever worked out well, outside a once off sugar hit that leaves fans with a bad taste in their mouth.

For more information, head to https://money.yeezy.com/