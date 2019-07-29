Kdec completes stunning solar roof, a vision to the future

Kdec Electrical & Solar have just completed one of these best solar installations I’ve seen. This stunningly streamlined solar roof is located on new caravan parking shelter for Westmont Aged Care in Baranduda, VIC (just outside Wodonga).⁠

We first brought you news of the roof back in June, but now the project is complete and damn it looks good. Forget waiting for the Tesla Solar Roof, this is available now and looks absolutely fantastic.

The system is made up of an array of SunPower P19-320-BLK solar panels that not only look great with their stealthy black appearance, created by the use of a black backsheet, they’re also seriously efficient. SunPower claims these panels are good for collecting as much as 28% more energy in the same space over 25 years.

Being used as a roof means they need to be resilient to all types of weather, providing shelter to the precious cargo underneath. These Monocrstalline panels are rated for temperatures spanning a crazy –40°C to +85°C while also being able to cope with hail 25mm in diameter.

Designed in America and manufactured in China, SunPower are so confident of their build quality they’re offering a 25 year warranty, far in excess of most panels on sale in Australia.

By designing the shed from the start to be made of solar panels, it saves the cost of roof sheets as the panels are housed in a unique racking system, saving the customer in overall costs.

The energy capture by the SunPower P-Series panels are fed through Fronius Inverters and used to offset energy costs at the facility.

Given the seamless appearance, efficiency and robust engineering in the panels, it’s easy to see entire residential roofs made from solar panels like this.

Personally, I’d love to see this on my house, the only question is when the cost drops to a level that makes financial sense to cover your entire roof in solar.