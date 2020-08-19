Ken Block goes electric with new Projekt-E class rallycross car

If you were at all confused by what’s happening in automotive and motorsports, there couldn’t be a clearer signal than this… Ken Block (and the world) is going electric.

Today Block released new photos of his all-electric Ford Fiesta rallycross car that features 613hp (450kW), but as we know, it’s all about the torque from the electric motors that is the real star here. For those playing at home, it’ll have 1,000+ nM of torque, which is ridiculous.

While we often think of road-going EVs with plenty of traction control to keep things safe, in the racing arena, you can expect a lot less of that and a whole lot more sideways action.

Rallycross is a perfect division to go EV, given they don’t push top-end speeds, but do rely heavily on fast, entry and exits from corners (often sideways).

In the photos we get to see the engine bay which is a sharp departure from your typical under-hood photo. We now see the massive silver casing for the electric motor, along with the orange high voltage power cables connecting the battery to the motor.

Personally I think the car looks great and I can’t wait to see it action. Projekt E will feature as a support category at selected World RX events.

Little did we know, but back on the 8th of August, FIA World Rallycross actually posted a photo from Blocks EV rally car.

With motorsport going electric, it’s definitely time to disconnect our brains from the traditional correlation between performance and noise. Here’s a video of an EV rally car from back in 2016, proving that the concept was possible.

Since then electric vehicles have improved considerably with faster speeds, better battery life and faster charging and in 2020, they’re finally ready for prime time.