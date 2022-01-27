Kia EV6 Australian pricing revealed, just 500 units at launch, another welcome EV

The Kia EV6 is the first EV we’ve seen from the company, built on their new EV platform (Electric-Global Modular Platform or E-GMP). Today we get detail on their Australian pricing.

The Kia EV6 Air and GT-Line trims will be in Australian showrooms within weeks and hopefully there’ll be opportunities for test drives to help EV adoption in Australia grow.

“Local interest in the EV6 has been extraordinary and we are really pleased it is finally here. The EV6 represents the transformation of Kia and where we are heading – a true halo for the brand.” Kia’s Chief Operating Officer, Damien Meredith.

EV6 Air and GT-Line bring long-range, zero-emissions power, 800V ultra-fast charging and distinctive styling to the Large SUV market.

The Kia EV6 will launch in Australia with the long range battery (77.4 kWh) battery, and come in two grades. The first is the EV6 Air (RWD), and the top trim, the GT-Line which will be available in both RWD and AWD.

The entry-level EV6 Air starts at $67,990 (RRP) and offers 168kW power and 350Nm of torque with a range of up to 528km, Performance isn’t going to set any records, with the 0-100 acceleration being reached in 7.3 seconds on 19” alloy wheels.

EV6 GT-Line with 20” alloys, offers a driving range that’s a little lower, but still very acceptable, at up to 504km and will be priced at $74,990.

If you opt for the AWD dual motor, it’ll produce 239 kW / 605 Nm and achieves a faster 0-100 in 5.2 seconds and achieves a range of up to 484km and for a price tag of $82,990.

The performance EV6 eGT with follow in late 2022 or early 2023.

The Kia EV6 Air will be available in six colours with one (Glacier White) being new to the Kia pallet and EV6 GT-Line will be available in five colours, including the striking Moonscape matte paint exclusive to GT-Line, also new to the Kia range.

Just 500 units of the EV6 (Air and GT-Line trims) have been earmarked for Australia during 2022 and like all Kia models, the allocation will be staggered throughout the year. Given the EV leader in Australia is estimated to sold well in excess of 10,000 during 2021, this number really needs to be bolstered to pickup a meaning market share. That said, any new EV in Australia’s limited market is extremely welcome.

Kia says they’re in constant dialogue with head office in an effort to secure more supply to Australia, but that seems unlikely (we might get another small batch) due to its popularity and high demand globally.

EV6 will be sold through the Kia dealer network and a fair allocation will be worked out. Over 90% of the Kia dealer network is currently set up to sell and service EV6.

A full list of EV6 Air and GT-Line specifications will be released at launch.