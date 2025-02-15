Kindle Scribe Gets a Shot in the Arm: AI-Powered Features Land in Australia and New Zealand

If you’re a Kindle Scribe owner, get ready to experience a smarter notebook. Amazon has just announced a suite of new, AI-powered features for its note-taking device, and they’re rolling out to Australia and New Zealand.

If you’re a Kindle Scribe user, you’ll know the joy of writing directly onto the screen. Now, Amazon is injecting some clever AI into the mix to make your scribbles even more useful. The update brings three key enhancements: notebook summarisation, handwriting refinement, and expandable margins.

Let’s dive into what each of these means for your digital note-taking experience.

AI Summarises Your Scribbles: Notebook Summarisation

If you’ve ever wished you could quickly digest and share the essence of your handwritten notes without re-reading everything? The new AI-powered notebook summarisation feature does just that. Leveraging generative AI, this tool allows you to select up to 15 notebook pages and, with a tap, generate a concise bullet-point summary.

Imagine effortlessly creating a synopsis of meeting notes, brainstorm sessions, or study materials, ready to be shared with colleagues or classmates.

To use it, simply select your pages, tap the GenAI icon in the notebook menu, choose “Summarize,” and let the AI work its magic. The summaries are presented in a script font, maintaining a touch of that handwritten feel while ensuring legibility.

Neatness Counts: AI-Powered Handwriting Refinement

For those of us whose handwriting can be… expressive, the handwriting refinement feature is a welcome addition. This AI-powered tool transforms your handwritten notes into a clean, script font, instantly boosting legibility and giving your notes a more polished appearance.

No more deciphering hurried scribbles! Within a notebook, just tap the GenAI icon and select “Refine writing.” Your notes are swiftly converted and re-inserted in the script font, making them easier to review and share. And don’t worry about commitment – you can still edit and update your refined notes if inspiration strikes or changes are needed.

Margin Magic: Expandable Margins for Deeper Dives

Building on last year’s innovative “Active Canvas” which dynamically adjusted page space as you wrote, Amazon is introducing expandable margins. This clever feature allows you to jot notes directly in the margins of books and documents on your Kindle Scribe.

If you need to elaborate on a point, simply expand the margin for longer notes and then collapse it to return to the original page view. To access the margin, tap the icon in the top corner of the page with your Pen.

Write away, and tap the icon again to neatly tuck your notes back into the margin. Whether you prefer writing directly on the page or in the margins, Active Canvas ensures your notes remain contextually linked to the relevant text, even if you adjust font sizes.

Rolling Out Now

The best part? These updates are rolling out to all 2022 and 2024 Kindle Scribe models starting today. The update will automatically download and install when your Kindle Scribe is connected to Wi-Fi over the coming weeks.

These AI enhancements promise to make the Kindle Scribe an even more powerful tool for note-taking, brainstorming, and staying organised.

Australian and New Zealand users can look forward to a smarter and more versatile digital notebook experience very soon.