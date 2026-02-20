Kong and Solace partnership is building the connectivity layer for the agentic AI future

The world of enterprise technology has undergone a fundamental shift over the past decade. This evolution has seen data fragmented into two major operational lanes: the traditional request-response world of APIs and the more dynamic, real-time pulse of event streams.

This fragmentation has created a significant hurdle for enterprises, particularly now that we’re entering the ‘agentic era’ of artificial intelligence. In this new reality, AI agents rely on a continuous, contextual data flow to make instantaneous, informed decisions.

Kong and Solace, two key players in the connectivity space, have just announced a partnership that aims to solve this critical unification problem at the architectural layer, delivering a fully observable and governed data fabric essential for modern AI scale.The fragmented reality of enterprise data

For any large organisation, the sheer volume of data interactions is staggering. These interactions include internal application APIs, public-facing developer APIs, and the millions of real-time event messages flowing between microservices and applications. Without a cohesive strategy, managing these interactions becomes a nightmare.

Security policies are applied inconsistently, observability becomes a patchwork of various tools, and the speed of innovation slows to a crawl. The risk is that as organisations race to embed AI into their core operations, these governance blind spots only become more numerous and dangerous. This strategic partnership directly addresses the technical debt created by this fragmentation.

The promise of agentic AI that can autonomously perform complex actions and decisions, is heavily reliant on accessing high-quality, real-time data. If the data is late, out-of-context, or the access is insecure, the whole agentic system fails to deliver on its promise.

Unifying the event stream and the api gateway

This allows organisations to apply consistent lifecycles, security policies, and access controls across their entire data path. Whether it’s a REST API call, an event being streamed, a Large Language Model (LLM) interaction, or a call to an MCP server, everything is managed from one centralised platform. This level of control is simply not possible when these services are run independently.

Solace is primarily responsible for the high-performance, real-time data movement, event governance, and the event-driven orchestration that is key to agentic AI systems. On the other side of the ledger, Kong provides the muscle for centralised API management, security enforcement, and the crucial AI gateway capabilities.

“Event-driven and API-driven architectures are no longer separate concerns. By bringing Kong and Solace together under a unified control plane, customers gain centralised governance, consistent security policies, and end-to-end observability across every data interaction – from REST APIs to streaming events to AI agent calls. This is essential for organisations scaling in the agentic era.” Ken Kim, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Kong Inc

The combination leverages the Kong Event Gateway for native protocol handling and the Kong API Gateway for its familiar REST-like interface. This dual approach ensures comprehensive coverage, consolidating disparate interactions into one fully visible and manageable platform.

“Real-time data is the lifeblood of modern, agentic AI,” he stated. “Together with Kong, Solace is removing the silos between events, APIs, and AI services that slow down modern organisations, helping to accelerate innovation and empower teams to confidently scale their real-time, AI-ready platforms.” Shawn McAllister, CPO and CTO at Solace,

Ultimately, the confluence of real-time data and AI-driven connectivity is forcing a rethink of enterprise architectures. This partnership between Kong and Solace positions them to be the plumbing that will underpin the next generation of intelligent, real-time business applications.

