After almost 20 years covering Australian tech, we have turned what we love into something you can wear and use every day. The techAU Store is now live, starting with our debut collection, 001: TEAR.

The idea behind it is simple. Technology has had such a deep and profound impact on our lives, yet most days you cannot actually see what is doing the heavy lifting. Modern gadgets hide their best engineering behind smooth glass and sealed enclosures. TEAR is about ripping that outer layer open to reveal the technology that lives inside our devices and influences our daily lives.

Most tech merch is pretty obvious, and not in a good way. You get a generic blank shirt with a massive logo slapped on the chest, wear it once around the house, and then it ends up buried in the back of the drawer. If I was going to launch a store, I wanted the gear to actually look like something I want to wear, and I hope you choose to wear it often because you genuinely love the designs too.

The first of many collections

We are kicking things off with our debut drop, called 001: TEAR. The numbering at the front is completely intentional.

Instead of throwing dozens of random designs onto a storefront and hoping something sticks, we are building the techAU Store around focused, numbered collections. Each drop will explore a different theme tied to the technology we love covering. Think of 001: TEAR as chapter one, with plenty more ideas already brewing for future releases covering different corners of tech, creator setups, and hardware culture.

This first collection leans into neon circuitry, fractured surfaces, and exposed hardware. There are ten core designs in the launch lineup, all sharing that dark, high-contrast aesthetic that feels right at home whether you are heading out for coffee, attending a local tech event, or sitting at your desk editing video.

What is in the 001: TEAR lineup

The designs are offered across a range of products and sold across Australia and the US, spanning four practical categories so you can pick the format that suits you best.

On the apparel side, we have graphic tees and long sleeves starting from A$49. The tee lineup includes designs like the Hardware Heartbeat Tee, Silicon Core Tee, Binary Pulse Tee, Socket Core Tee, and Cyber Audio Tee. They are designed to be everyday staples rather than novelty shirts that only see daylight once a year.

If you are after something warmer for early mornings, road trips, or chilly offices, the unisex streetwear hoodies start from A$119. You can grab designs like the Quantum Neural Hoodie, Liquid Overclock Hoodie, Hardware Heartbeat Hoodie, Silicon Core Hoodie, and Binary Pulse Hoodie.

Because so much of our time is spent in front of a screen, we did not want to stop at clothing. The collection also brings the 001: TEAR look to your workspace and daily routine with stainless steel drinkware, including the Fusion Arc Tumbler, as well as XL desk mats built to anchor your keyboard, mouse, and monitor setup.

How to order and what to expect

Before kicking off the build a few weeks ago, I thought a lot about architecture and knew I wanted the experience of buying from the store to be simple, easy, and straightforward.

You simply browse the products, add your picks to the cart, and select from a range of payment options. Checkout runs through Shopify’s secure platform, so you do not have to jump through hoops or deal with clunky forms to place an order.

One important thing to know before you hit checkout is how we handle production. Every item in the techAU Store is made to order and printed on demand by Printful once you place your order. We are not sitting on a massive warehouse full of unsold stock, which keeps waste down and lets us experiment with more creative collections down the track.

Because each piece is printed specifically for your order, take an extra 30 seconds to double-check the sizing chart and product details before finalising your purchase. Printful handles fulfilment and shipping across Australia and the US, with exact delivery rates and destination availability calculated clearly at checkout before you pay.

Shop now

The store is live right now at the link below, or you can jump in anytime by clicking the new Store link in the top navigation menu on the techAU website.https://techaustore.myshopify.com/

Supporting independent Australian tech coverage

Launching this store is also a genuinely practical way to back independent Australian tech journalism. Running a site like techAU takes a lot of hours, hands-on testing, and behind-the-scenes work. Picking up a tee, hoodie, tumbler, or desk mat helps support what we do while giving you something genuinely cool to show for it.

Go have a browse, let me know which design from 001: TEAR is your favourite, and tell us what themes you would like to see us tackle in Collection 002 and beyond.

For more information, head to techAU Store.