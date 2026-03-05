LEGO and Ferrari kick off F1 2026 Season in Melbourne with new Driver Helmet Sets

The 2026 Formula 1 season is officially underway here in Melbourne. While the cars are the main attraction, the LEGO Group has managed to steal some of the spotlight today by unveiling a brilliant collaboration with Scuderia Ferrari HP (sorry KitKat).

Fans at the track were treated to a special sight as Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were seen carrying massive, life-sized LEGO brick-built versions of their own racing helmets. These one-of-a-kind builds were designed to celebrate the launch of two new LEGO Editions display sets that are sure to find a home on many Australian office desks this year.

The announcement marks a significant moment for both F1 enthusiasts and LEGO collectors, especially with Lewis Hamilton now appearing in his iconic red Scuderia Ferrari HP racing suit.

A closer look at the new display sets

The new LEGO Editions Scuderia Ferrari HP collection features two distinct helmet sets based on the 2025 liveries used by Leclerc and Hamilton. These are detailed display pieces designed for fans aged 14 and over, offering a sophisticated building experience that captures the sleek aerodynamics of modern racing gear.

Each set is packed with authentic details that fans will immediately recognise, from the specific sponsor placements to the personal touches each driver carries on their gear. The sets also mark the first time these two world-class drivers have been transformed into LEGO minifigures in their current Ferrari kits.

For those looking to add these to their collection, the sets are available for pre-order starting today and will officially launch on 1 May 2026. Given the popularity of both Ferrari and LEGO in Australia, you might want to move quickly on the pre-orders to ensure you don’t miss out on the first wave.

The Charles Leclerc Helmet

The LEGO Editions Scuderia Ferrari HP Charles Leclerc Helmet is an 886-piece build that faithfully recreates the Monégasque driver’s iconic look. It features his driver number, 16, and the famous Scuderia prancing horse, alongside deeply personal tributes to his father and the late Jules Bianchi.

This set also includes a printed plaque featuring Charles’ signature, making it a proper display piece for any Tifosi. It is particularly special as it includes a LEGO minifigure of the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix winner, allowing fans to display the driver right alongside his helmet.

The build measures over 18 cm high, 13 cm deep, and 11 cm wide, making it a substantial piece that fits perfectly on a shelf without taking up too much room. The attention to detail on the curves of the visor and the venting is impressive for a set of this scale.

The Lewis Hamilton Helmet

For fans of the seven-time World Champion, the LEGO Editions Scuderia Ferrari HP Lewis Hamilton Helmet is a must-have. This 884-piece set captures the distinct style of the British driver as he embarks on his journey with the Italian squad.

The set features Lewis’ unique driver number, 44, and a signature plaque that adds a premium feel to the finished model. Perhaps the most exciting part for collectors is the inclusion of the first-ever Lewis Hamilton minifigure wearing the red Scuderia Ferrari HP racing suit.

The dimensions are identical to the Leclerc set, ensuring they look perfectly balanced when displayed as a pair. It is a great way for fans to celebrate one of the most significant driver moves in the history of the sport through the medium of LEGO.

Designing the Masterpieces

Bringing these intricate racing helmets to life in brick form was no small feat for the design team at the LEGO Group. The unique curves and aerodynamic shapes of modern F1 helmets present a significant challenge when working with a rectangular medium.

John Ho, Model Design Master at the LEGO Group, shared his excitement about the project and the team’s effort to capture every detail. The goal was to create something that would resonate with the passionate “Tifosi” and F1 fans around the world.

“As a fan of the sport I am delighted to reveal these two sets coming to all Tifosi and fellow fans soon. It was an absolute pleasure to get to work on these sets with a team of fellow passionate and talented designers. The unique curves and intricate details from the helmets presented a fascinating opportunity, and our team worked passionately to ensure every aspect was captured. Seeing them come to life, in a new scale, in Melbourne in the hands of two of the best drivers in the world is such a proud moment for the whole team.” John Ho, Model Design Master, LEGO Group.

LEGO LEWIS



Lewis Hamilton walks through the paddock carrying a LEGO replica of his helmet. These miniatures are set to drop for fans to purchase very soon.#Ferrari #f1news #AustralianGP pic.twitter.com/PrBtNs5NOm — Kym Illman (@KymIllman) March 5, 2026

The Life-Size paddock build

While the consumer sets are impressive, the life-sized helmets seen in the Melbourne paddock today are on another level entirely. These massive builds were created by LEGO Certified Professional Ryan ‘The Brickman’ McNaught and his talented team.

The Charles Leclerc life-size helmet is comprised of nearly 3,516 LEGO elements, while the Lewis Hamilton version uses approximately 3,744 pieces. Each of these massive builds took 60 hours to design and assemble, weighing in at just under 3 kg each.

Standing at 26 cm tall, these scaled-up versions served as the perfect reveal for the 2026 F1 season opener. Seeing the drivers interact with these builds in the paddock shows just how much the world of motorsport and LEGO continue to intersect in fun and creative ways.

Pricing and availability in Australia

If you are looking to pick these up, both the Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton helmet sets will be priced around A$149.99 each here in Australia. They will be available through LEGO.com and LEGO Stores worldwide starting 1 May 2026.

Pre-orders are open now, which is a smart move if you want to avoid the rush when the season reaches its peak later this year. These sets are likely to be popular gifts for Father’s Day or for any F1 fan who wants a piece of the 2026 season on their shelf.

The LEGO Group has a long history of partnering with automotive brands, but there is something particularly special about a Ferrari collaboration at the Australian GP. It is a great reminder of why we love the start of the racing calendar in Melbourne.

Final thoughts from the paddock

It is always great to see the paddock buzzing with innovation and fun activations like this as the season kicks off. The inclusion of the minifigures is a brilliant touch that adds a lot of value for collectors who enjoy the “minifig-scale” aspect of LEGO.

Whether you are a die-hard Ferrari fan or just someone who appreciates a great LEGO build, these helmet sets are a fantastic addition to the 2026 lineup. They capture a unique moment in F1 history as Lewis Hamilton makes his debut in the red suit.

Keep an eye out for more LEGO and F1 news as the season progresses, as this looks to be just the beginning of a very busy year for the brand. For now, we look forward to seeing how Leclerc and Hamilton perform on the track this weekend.

For more information, head to LEGO.com/scuderia-ferrari-hp-charles-lerclerc-helmet or LEGO.com/scuderia-ferrari-hp-lewis-hamilton-helmet