LEGO race cars are coming to Forza Horizon 4

Microsoft has announced that you’ll be able to race LEGO cars in Forza. The announcement came during Microsoft’s E3 keynote.
In an upcoming update, the second for Forza Horizon 4, racing fans will get to jump behind the wheel of LEGO vehicles.
This is quite the achievement technically to visually represent vehicles like the Mclaren pictured above, in LEGO form.
The image is actually very interesting. The primary car is LEGO, while the following cars are not. This indicates that you may need to buy (in game credits) LEGO vehicles, rather than all vehicle models being switched in a LEGO race mode.
Personally, I love LEGO and I love Forza, so seeing the two come together is a beautiful thing.
LEGO Speed Champions is coming June 13th (US time, so 14th in Aus).