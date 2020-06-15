Lenovo is offering a Gaming Apprenticeship

Lenovo is offering gamers a chance to win a trial of their dream career through the Lenovo Legion Gaming Epprenticeship.

New research confirms what we already knew, Australians love our gaming. 7 in 10 (69%) Aussies aged 16 – 45, say they have spent time gaming during the COVID-19 lockdown period and over half (52%) doing so to reduce stress or improve mental health (23%).

The research also finds more than 1.2 million Aussies are gaming for social connection during isolation.

Australians clock up an average of 10.5 hours of gaming each week, with as many as 6 in 10 say they would consider a career in gaming. Surprisingly, only 19% know what steps they need to take to break into the industry and just 11% are aware of the full breadth of gaming careers available.

Lenovo Legion will equip an everyday gamer with the right technology and professional tips to develop their skills and highlight the professional opportunities in gaming.

The successful competition applicant will be paid $5,000 and receive the latest Legion equipment to hone their competitive gaming, streaming and game development skills.

The successful applicant will receive a unique experience with three 1:1 training sessions to learn about some of the key aspects of the gaming industry, from streaming and content creation, to building games and honing their competitive gaming skills.

Amongst the trainers will be well known Australian TV presenter, Twitch broadcaster, Author and video game critic Stephanie ‘Hex’ Bendixsen along with representatives from the University of Queensland Union Esports and radio Anchor, Founder and Managing Director of Game On AUS and General Manager of Pentanet.GG Esports, Pete Curulli.

“We know 60% of Aussies would consider a career in gaming but fewer than 2 in 10 know how to achieve this. With help from our experts, the Lenovo Legion Epprenticeship will shed some light on this diverse industry. We’re excited to help the successful applicant hone their skills and equip them with our stylishly savage Legion range.” Ben Williams, Gaming Business Development Manager for Australia and New Zealand, commented:

“Like so many of us, lockdown has provided me with even more time to immerse myself in games and enjoy the benefits of social connection. To be able to help another passionate gamer learn the tools of the trade to achieve their dream job, just like I have been lucky enough to do, is such a privilege. I’m really looking forward to sharing the experience I have in breaking into the industry and putting the new Legion range through its paces along the way.” Stephanie ‘Hex’ Bendixsen

How to apply

Lenovo Legion is looking for a passionate, knowledge-hungry gamer who is ready to bring their skills to the next level with tips from some of the biggest names out there.

If you know your FPS from your MMORPG – or you just love to play – then submit your application via LegionEpprentice.com.au.