Less waiting, more driving: Viva Energy’s 350kW chargers arrive in Mt Annan

Viva Energy Australia has switched on a brand new, ultra-fast charging site at the Reddy Express in Mt Annan, NSW. This adds important location to Australia’s expanding EV charging infrastructure.

The new site aims to provide reliable and fast charging for electric vehicle owners travelling through the area.

The new site boasts 2x chargers with dual-CCS2 connectors, offering up to 350kW from each charger.

If you’re visiting the location, you’ll need to download the OTR EV app to activate and pay for charging. Charging is charged at a flat rate of $0.70 kWh and as an incentive to move your vehicle when you’re done, it’ll cost you $1/min after an initial 10 mins.

The location features pull in parking, illuminated lighting at night and is located close to Grocery shopping, dining and restrooms.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to bring this vision to life, ensuring we deliver fast seamless charging with an exceptional customer convenience offer,” Sandra Lau, Head of Hydrogen & EVs at Viva Energy.

Delivering this kind of infrastructure involved a collaboration between Viva Energy, EV-NRG, iCharging, SwitchDin, Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd., CBRE, and the NSW Government.

For more information, head to https://www.vivaenergy.com.au/mobility/electric-vehicle-charging or find it on Plugshare.