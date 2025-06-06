Level-4 autonomous WeRide Robobus returns to Roland-Garros with new night service

For the second year in a row, autonomous driving leader WeRide is teaming up with Renault Group to offer a self-driving shuttle service at the Roland-Garros Grand Slam.

The Level-4 autonomous Robobus will once again transport guests during the prestigious 2025 tennis tournament in Paris.

The return of the service highlights the success of last year’s deployment, proving the technology is safe and reliable in complex, real-world environments. This successful trial has encouraged both companies to renew their partnership for another year at the iconic sporting event.

The Robobus will operate on a 2.8km route connecting key locations around the venue, with the trip taking just 12 minutes. The service runs daily from May 25 to June 8, between 10.30 am and 8 pm, with a short break in the afternoon.

“We’re excited to be back at Roland-Garros with our longstanding partner, Renault Group, driving our shared mission of commercialising autonomous mobility in Europe. The return of our Robobus service for a second year not only reinforces confidence in our technology, but proves its readiness for the real world.



Europe is a key market in our global roadmap. With our autonomous products licenced in five markets, including France, and commercial operations already underway, we’re accelerating efforts to bring safer, smarter mobility to more cities across the region,” Tony Han, founder and CEO of WeRide.

A number of key features highlight the advancement of the service this year.

New night service

A new night service has been added for 2025, operating from 10 pm to midnight for extended guest access. The Robobus has proven capable of navigating the complexities of low-light urban settings with unpredictable vehicle, pedestrian, and cyclist traffic.

Proven level-4 autonomy

The Robobus is powered by WeRide’s full-stack, self-developed autonomous driving system. Its continued operation at a major global event demonstrates the maturity of Level-4 autonomous technology in a public-facing role.

Broader European deployment

This initiative is part of a wider push into Europe by WeRide and Renault. The companies have already launched Europe’s first fully driverless commercial Robobus service in France’s Drôme region and conducted successful trials in Barcelona.

“These autonomous electric minibuses and shuttles embody our vision of safe, smoother, more efficient, and more sustainable new public transport, at the service of the territories and their inhabitants. Since we have started experiments, we are no longer asking if society is ready for autonomous public transport; we are seeing that it already is.



From Roland-Garros to Barcelona, via Valence, Renault and WeRide demonstrate that autonomous mobility is no longer a promise, but a reality.” Patrick Vergelas, Autonomous Mobility Project Manager of Renault Group.

For more information, head to https://www.weride.ai/en/robobus