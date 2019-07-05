LG Australia showed off a 130” LED Screen Oz Connect 2019 this week

LG Electronics have revealed their latest business display solutions for the Australian market to partners and customers at The Australian National Maritime Museum.

The range includes transparent OLED and LED signage, Open Frame OLED displays, and a massive 130” all-in-one LED Screen with surface sound.

LG Oz Connect is the first and largest commercial display showcase to be staged by the company in Australia. Playing host to more than 200 partners and customers, the event in Sydney this week, the event featured industry experts and some of the most innovative commercial display solutions that LG has to offer.

Included at the event is the immense LG Flexible Curved OLED exhibit that offers a unique, immersive installation of commercial OLED displays. Flexible Curved OLED displays enable a completely new approach for innovative and flexible digital signage designs. With no separate light source, the displays are extremely thin and lightweight, and flexible enough to be bent and angled at the installation site.

LG Australia will be showcasing its newest Transparent LG OLED display, ahead of its local release for the retail and hospitality industries. The versatile 55″ class display (55EW5F) delivers LG OLED’s impressive picture quality, meaning customers will be able to view video on the screen and simultaneously see objects behind the screen.

The LG 130” All-in-one LED Screen was on display, designed to be a projector replacement in education and business spaces. Delivering superb picture quality, supported by HDR10, to present accurate and vivid colours to viewers, whilst also captivating them with Surface Sound driven by 36 embedded sound units.

“Oz Connect marks the most diverse range of digital display products we’ve brought under one roof in Australia and we’re delighted to be able to share them with so many customers and partners.

Digital displays have become a critical component for all kinds of businesses, however the way in which we’re looking to interact with visual tools is changing. The innovative B2B technologies that we’re showcasing today open up creative new opportunities for the way we display communications visually and digitally.”

Russ Prendergast, Marketing Manager for Commercial Displays at LG Electronics Australia