LG is bringing an “AI HOME” to CES 2025

At CES 2025, LG Electronics is set to dazzle attendees with its latest innovation, the “Lifestyle Solution for Mobility,” showcased through their Mobility Experience (MX) platform.

This new venture by LG aims to redefine what a vehicle can be, transforming it from a mere mode of transportation into a dynamic, multifunctional space that extends the smart home experience into the mobile environment.

The MX Platform: A New Era for Vehicle Spaces

The MX platform is not just an upgrade; it’s a complete reimagining of vehicle interiors. With a focus on “Space-as-an-Experience,” this platform integrates LG’s renowned smart life solutions, including cutting-edge AI and appliance technology, to create a seamless connection between your home and your vehicle.

Modular and Adaptable

The MX platform employs a modular package system where the vehicle’s cabin can be adapted for various uses. Imagine your car morphing from a home office on wheels to a private cinema or even a creative studio. The dual-cabin design offers a front driver’s area and a highly customizable rear space, which can be segmented into zones for hobbies, business, or relaxation.

Subscription-Based: LG plans to offer this transformative experience through a subscription service, making it accessible to a broader audience without the need for outright purchase.

Smart Integration with ThinQ ON

Powered by LG’s ThinQ ON, the MX platform not only adjusts to your physical comfort but also manages your daily tasks. From scheduling your day to integrating services like food ordering, laundry, or even last-minute hotel bookings, the platform ensures your vehicle is not just a place to travel but a part of your lifestyle ecosystem.

CES 2025: A Glimpse into the Future

At LG’s booth #15004 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, visitors can immerse themselves in this futuristic mobility solution. The display will not only show off LG’s appliances and IoT devices but also give a tangible preview of how connected, hybrid living spaces could soon be a daily reality.

Lyu Jae-cheol, President of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company, commented, “The innovative MX platform leverages LG’s strength in appliances and AI Home technology to present a new direction for mobility experiences. Pursuing our Zero Labor Home vision, we will continue to connect and expand customer experiences across all aspects of daily life.”

What this means for Tech Enthusiasts and Consumers

For tech enthusiasts and consumers alike, LG’s MX platform at CES 2025 is more than just a tech demo; it’s a vision of how our interaction with technology will evolve. It’s about bringing the comfort and personalization of home into every journey, reducing the boundary between living spaces and travel spaces.

With this initiative, LG not only pushes the envelope in automotive technology but also in lifestyle integration, making mobility a part of the broader smart home network. Whether you’re a tech follower or someone who values convenience in life, the MX platform is an exciting preview of what the future holds for personal spaces on the move.

There’s no doubt CES 2025 will be the AI show, but determining what is a serious AI product vs an PR effort is something we’ll be looking at closely over the next week.