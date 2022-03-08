LG launch suite of collaboration displays for home and work, Quick Works, Quick Flex

LG has announced the launch of their new LG One:Quick suite of workplace and home collaboration displays and sharing solutions are entering Australia.

The LG One:Quick Works (55CT5WJ) is a 55″ 4K video conferencing display. This includes a built-in 4K camera and microphone, as well as 10W speakers.

The device supports split-screen modes, pen support and offers 2x HDMI inputs, 1x USB Type-C and 2 USB3.1 Type A ports, as well as Ethernet (LAN). In terms of wireless communication, you get Wi-FI(802.11ac 2×2), Bluetooth 5.0.

The display offers a standard VESA mount (300x300mm), and while it weighs 26kg, it is wall-mountable, or with a desk stand.

Inside the display is a computer, powered by an AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B; a AMD Radeon Vega GPU, 128GB SSD and 8GB RAM. The display runs Windows 10 IOT Enterprise. When it comes to the software experience, users can launch apps from the Launcher Bar, leverage SplitView(Full/Half), Cloning, Screen Capture.

If we take a step smaller, the LG One:Quick Flex offers a 43″ 4K touchscreen and is designed to be either wall-mounted or can be combined with an optional movable stand to accommodate diverse usage scenarios. LG anticipates its use in a wide range of applications, including home and businesses settings including for small and medial size enterprises, education facilities, health applications and home office use as well as larger corporate applications.

Thanks to wheels on one side of the stand, it can easily be moved between conference rooms. I’m not exactly sure why you’d need to, but you can also rotate the display 90 degrees with the portable stand.

Both models are based on the Windows platform and are compatible with a library of video conferencing applications and collaboration tools.

“Our new One:Quick video conferencing solutions support the new hybrid working approach now prevalent across many organisations and businesses in Australia.” From thoughtful designs to technologies that keep people connected wherever they are, the One:Quick lineup is an example of our commitment to evolving our product offerings with the times and providing the tools that make work more productive for Australians.” Brad Reed, Head of B2B Marketing (Solutions for Business) at LG Electronics Australia.

The smaller of these devices effectively goes head-to-head with Microsoft’s Surface Hub products, which have been plagued by availability issues in Australia and come with a steep price tag (starting from AU$13,999.95). Unfortunately, LG is not publishing prices for these displays, you need to enquire about that. I think it’s safe to say, that also means these are not cheap.

It is worth remembering that these are at least on some level, competing with a cheap 55″ display, sure, not a touchscreen, but with Widi support, or a cheap Google Chromecast, you could connect and control it from your touchscreen laptop and get 90% of the way there for a lot less money.