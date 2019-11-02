LG OLEDs get G-Sync compatibility thanks to new firmware update

If you own a 2019 LG OLED TVs, we’ve got some great news for you. Starting this week, LG are rolling out a new firmware update that adds support fro NVIDIA G-SYNC technology.
Gamers have long valued LG OLED TVs for their exceptional picture quality, low input lag and ultra-fast response time. The addition of G-SYNC support allows gamers with GeForce RTX 20-Series or GTX 16-Series GPUsto fully enjoy extreme responsiveness and optimized visuals on LG’s large OLED TVs from 55″ up to an immersive 77″.
The NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility will be available on LG’s 2019 OLED TV models E9 (65″ and 55″), C9 (77″, 65″ and 55″) as well as B9 (65″ and 55″) and will arrive first to LG customers in parts of North America followed by markets in Europe, Asia, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, etc. before the end of the year.
“As the first TVs to offer NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible support in the industry, LG is once again demonstrating its commitment to delivering the most advanced gaming experience.
Our partnership with NVIDIA, the world’s premiere gaming hardware brand, are helping our 2019 OLED TVs set a new standard in gaming performance.”Sam Kim, Senior VP of the TV product planning division of LG’s Home Entertainment Company.
G-SYNC on OLED TVs will deliver everything that’s great about OLEDs, like their stunning black levels, as well as the smoothest, most immersive gaming experience without the flicker, tearing or stuttering common to most common displays.
Availability for Australia has yet to be determined. More information will be provided as it becomes available.