LG XR Windshield is a preview of the future when we don’t need to drive anymore

The automotive landscape is shifting rapidly and with autonomous vehicles rapidly becoming a reality, the need to use our windscreens to see the outside world is changing.

LG has shown a new concept at CES that would see the windscreen become a giant infotainment screen.

While part of the demo shows augmented reality data like speed and directions, there’s a whole other world of possibilities on the table when we’re no longer required to drive.

The video of the demo display shows a full-width augmented reality experience that looks amazing, blending the digital world with the physical road ahead. It is a bold move that suggests the days of glancing down at a tablet glued to the dashboard might be numbered.

Its hard not to think about the cost of something like this, particularly given windscreens are susceptable to breakages from stone chips and the like. Being a concept, there is no price tag on something like this, given displays can now be curved and don’t have to be perfect rectangles, this is now technically a possibility.

While the demo setup features a steering wheel, it’s pretty clear that with distracted driving etc, there’s no way it’d work in this form, you’d really have to be at autonomous driving before this is practical and then sure, playing games would be amazing compared to even a 15″ display in the center console.