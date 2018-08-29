LG’s making the best TV money can buy, an 88″ 8K OLED TV

Got a hot new 4K? Awesome, time to upgrade. LG have announced they’re introducing the world’s first 8K (7680 x 4320) OLED TV at IFA 2018. While we’ve seen concept 8K displays in the past, this one’s planned to go into production and one you could actually buy.

That extra pixels (7680 x 4320) come in handy as the TV is coming in a single size, a massive 88 inches. The 8K LG OLED TV features over 33 million self-emitting pixels to produce the contrast ratio and true blacks that define OLED TV’s stunning picture quality.

With OLED TV shipments in the market expected to double in 2018 and reach over nine million units by 2022, LG will continue to increase the OLED share in its premium TV portfolio and drive large scale consumer adoption of OLED TVs. While the 8K TV market is still in its infancy, it is expected to grow to more than 5 million units by 2022 and LG is committed to leading the ultra-premium market with its 8K OLED TV technology.

Despite advancements in LCD field, OLED has been often referred to as the “next-generation display technology” because it emits its own light, eliminating the need for any kind of backlighting. This allows for state-of-the-art TVs which redefine both the picture quality and the product design. Not only was LG able to pioneer such technologies, but it was also able to successfully market them.

“LG’s first 8K OLED TV is the result of technological achievement and the next evolutionary step in display technology. 4K OLED has played a role in reshaping the TV industry and LG is confident that 8K OLED will do the same.” Brian Kwon, president of LG Home Entertainment Company.

If you’re heading to IFA this year, I’d strongly recommend you swing by the LG booth in Hall 18 of Messe Berlin to take a first look at the 88-inch 8K LG OLED TV.

Naturally there’s no price yet, but given its assured to be the best TV money can buy, expect to sell a car or half a house to pay for it.

Of course we’ve only really just settled into a place where 4K content is commonplace, so sourcing 8K content is definitely going to be a challenge for some time.