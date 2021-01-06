LG’s new handstick vacuum has a massive stand, would you have it in your living room?

Vacuuming is a job nobody enjoys, and LG is hoping their latest cordless stick vacuum, the LG CordZero A9 Kompressor will meet your needs in 2021.

To be shown off during CES 2021, the new model aims to improve cleaning results across flooring types and features a new charging station stand which automatically empties the dustbin.

We’ve seen a number of vacuums move to this technique now, but the recharging base and dustbin here is a dramatically different design.

Hanging a Dyson on the wall is one thing, but this is a serious installation in your home and judging from the image released with the announcement, LG believes people will have it on display.

When the CordZero A9 Kompressor is docked in the stand, the contents of the dustbin container are automatically sucked into the charging station and collected in an attached dust bag. When the emptying process is complete, the vacuum cleaner continues to recharge while docked in the charging station.

Furthermore, the charging station provides space efficiency, designed to accommodate the CordZero A9 Kompressor and the set of six accessories and nozzles.

The 2-in-1 Combination Tool, Crevice Tool and Pet Nozzle can be stored inside the multi-functional stand for a neat and tidy storage solution. Settings on the charging station can be adjusted easily via the touch display, while there is a switch to initiate the dustbin cleaning mode manually.

With interchangeable nozzles, the LG CordZero A9 Kompressor can be easily switched from a vacuum to mop and back again by changing the attachments. The Power Carpet Nozzle removes dust from carpets using powerful suction while the Power Mop attachment delivers a thorough clean to hard floors.

One-touch controls, two quick-change battery packs and removable washable filters deliver ease-of-use, hygiene and effectiveness of the company’s dual-function cleaner. Owners of the original CordZero A9 series can enjoy the same two-in-one convenience with the Power Mop upgrade kit, sold separately.

“The CordZero A9 Kompressor and ground-breaking charging station take cleanliness and convenience to new heights,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “This impressive cleaning solution is a part of LG’s ongoing mission to better the lives of consumers and their families.”

The CordZeroThinQ A9 Kompressor+ and new charging station will make its global debut at LG’s CES 2021 virtual exhibition booth on January 11.