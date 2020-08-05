Logitech announces G923 Racing wheels, better force-feedback and LED shift lights

Logitech’s G920 has been my wheel of choice on my racing sim for many years now, but today Logitech announced the G923. The updated wheel and pedal set offers some great improvements over previous models, just in time for the next generation of consoles.

If you’re into sim racing, time to listen up.

Available for the Xbox, Playstation and PC, the Logitech G923 series wheels offers a familiar leather-wrapped wheel, but now features high-definition force feedback to better connect you to the road when racing.

Our latest innovation in force feedback technology connects directly to in-game simulation engines and physics to produce higher fidelity, real-time responses. The feedback frequency range is also increased for dramatically improved detail and realism compared to previous generations.

Right now Trueforce is supported on GRID, Assetto Corsa Competizone and Grand Turismo Sport, but the G923 will obviously work with a long list of titles, just with more modest feedback.

This time around, you can configure much more about the wheel through software, including it’s operating range (max 900 degrees), along with the sensitivity and centering spring strength. This lets you customise the wheel much more to your preferences and you can also save configurations per game.

There’s the familiar flappy paddle shifters on the back of the wheel, but now Logitech have added a programmable dual clutch launch assist (in supported games). This helps you get off the line much better.

Maybe my favourite addition is a build-in rev indicator. This comes in the form of a coloured LED strip that shows you exactly when it’s time to shift gears.

The Xbox version of the G923 now resembles the Playstation edition a lot more, thanks to the addition of the two circular controls on the lower half of the wheel. The left features up and down button while the right features a 24-point selection dial (for adjusting traction, torque, brake force) and return button. Like virtually every other button on the wheel, these are addressable in software.

In terms of design elements, there’s a change to the centering line at the top of the wheel, changing from the standard silver in the last generation, to now be a bright metalic blue. I guess you’ll never wonder which way is up now.

One thing I notice is there’s still an LED above the Xbox button, something that I really hope can be disabled, it’s always annoyed me on the G920 when using it in a dimly lit room.

The pedals don’t get left behind either, now more responsive, more accurate than before and the progressive spring mimics the performance of a pressure-sensitive brake system for a real racing experience.

The Logitech G923 is coming soon and will cost A$799.95. More information at Logitech G.