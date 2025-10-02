Logitech’s new MX Master 4 adds haptic feedback to redefine your workflow

Logitech has officially pulled back the curtain on the MX Master 4, the latest evolution in its flagship series of productivity mice. Aimed squarely at creative professionals, developers, and power users, this new mouse isn’t just an incremental update; it introduces features designed to fundamentally change how you interact with your digital workspace.

The MX Master 4 brings immersive haptic feedback, sophisticated new software controls, and a significant boost in connectivity to the table. It sets out to create a new benchmark for control, precision, and efficiency, even for the most demanding professional workflows.

“In today’s fast-paced and demanding world, advanced users need tools that help them redefine their workflows to deliver more in less time. We designed MX Master 4 to bring next level immersion and speed to our users thanks to the tactile haptic feedback and instant access to their favourite tools with the Actions Ring software overlay.” Tolya Polyanker, General Manager of the MX Business at Logitech.

Intuitive interaction: Haptic feedback

The headline feature of the MX Master 4 is its customisable haptic feedback. The mouse reimagines user control by delivering subtle, tactile vibrations that correspond to your actions, such as scrolling, navigating timelines, or making selections.

This addition provides a tangible sense of connection to your work. Imagine feeling a slight ‘click’ as you scroll line-by-line through code or a gentle bump as you snap an object to a grid in a design application. This tactile precision is a potential game-changer for tasks in video editing, graphic design, and data analysis where fine control is paramount.

Actions Ring

To complement the hardware, Logitech is introducing Actions Ring, a powerful new software overlay enabled through the Logi Options+ application. This feature provides a customisable, on-screen radial menu that places your most-used shortcuts and tools right at your cursor, no matter where it is on the screen.

You can assign specific commands for different applications, such as activating tools in Adobe Photoshop or automating complex functions in Microsoft Excel. Logitech claims professionals can save up to 33% of their time and reduce repetitive mouse movements by a staggering 63%, streamlining workflows and reducing physical strain.

Stronger connectivity

Logitech has also focused on bolstering the wireless foundation of the mouse. The MX Master 4 is engineered for uninterrupted work, featuring a high-performance chip and an optimised antenna that deliver twice the connectivity strength of previous models.

The new USB-C dongle ensures fast and dependable pairing across all your devices, from laptops to desktops and tablets. This means fewer delays and a more stable connection, even in environments with heavy wireless traffic.

Durable design

Professionals need tools that can withstand the rigours of daily use, and the MX Master 4 is built to last. It features enhanced stain-resistant materials and a robust design that is easy to clean and maintain. This ensures the mouse not only performs well but also maintains its premium look and feel over time.

Built for business

The MX Master 4 for Business variant is designed to simplify deployment and management for IT teams. When employees are logged into Logi Tune, IT departments can monitor the mice remotely via the Logitech Sync management platform, eliminating the need for desk-side support visits.

For employees, the inclusion of Logi Bolt technology delivers a secure and reliable connection, even in crowded office environments. This helps them stay focused and productive without being hampered by technical glitches or wireless dropouts.

Designed for sustainability

Logitech continues its commitment to reducing its environmental impact with the MX Master 4. The mouse is designed with thoughtful choices, incorporating a minimum of 48% certified post-consumer recycled plastic and a low-carbon aluminium thumbwheel.

The battery also features 100% recycled cobalt, minimising resource use, while the paper packaging is sourced from FSC™-certified materials. The plastic parts are left unpainted, and the entire device is designed for easier disassembly to simplify the recycling process at the end of its life.

Key specifications

MagSpeed Scroll Wheel

The iconic electromagnetic scroll wheel returns, allowing you to scroll up to 1,000 lines per second for blistering speed or switch to ratchet mode for line-by-line precision.

8,000 DPI Sensor

An upgraded sensor provides smooth and accurate tracking on virtually any surface, including glass, giving you the freedom to work wherever you need to.

Quiet clicks

The buttons provide a satisfying tactile feel but with 90% less noise compared to the MX Master 3. This makes it ideal for quiet environments like open-plan offices and co-working spaces.

USB-C Quick Charging

A quick one-minute charge provides up to three hours of use, while a full charge lasts up to an impressive 70 days. Note that a charging cable is not included in the box, so you’ll need to use one of your existing USB-C cables.

Multi-Device Pairing

Connect with and seamlessly switch between up to three different devices at a time. The mouse is compatible across major operating systems, and you can switch using the Easy-Switch buttons or the new Actions Ring software.

Pricing and availability

The Logitech MX Master 4 will be available in Australia in Graphite and Pale Grey colourways, while the MX Master 4 for Mac will be available in White Silver. It is priced at A$199.95.

As a bonus, each purchase includes a one-month complimentary membership to Adobe Creative Cloud, giving you access to popular apps like Photoshop, Lightroom, and Premiere Pro.

The MX Master 4 for Business will be available in Graphite for A$199.95.

For more information, head to https://www.logitech.com/en-au