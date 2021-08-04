Looking for a great 5G phone? The OPPO A94 5G may be it, costs just A$599

OPPO is a phone company we’ve covered a lot in the past and they are adding a new 5G phone to their lineup. The OPPO A94 5G is priced at a very affordable $599. The phone focuses on speed, offering the fastest and effortless performance in everything from internet browsing through to gaming and work efficiency.

When it comes to size, there’s a 6.4 inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display in an ultra-thin and lightweight body, encasing a powerful CPU for superfast network speed and seamless 4G/5G transition, plus a stellar Quad Camera system and the latest ColorOS 11 features.

The new launch marks the third 5G handset to be added to OPPO’s entry level A Series, alongside the OPPO A54 5G and A74 5G, as the brand continues to bring Aussies greater choice for future-proof and premium technology at accessible prices.

“We focused our innovations in the A Series to reflect and serve the needs of ambitious and dynamic lifestyles. With fast and powerful performance, the A94 5G is made for those who work hard, play hard, and want a phone that can keep up with them in every aspect of their daily life, be it work or leisure.” OPPO Australia’s Managing Director Michael Tran

Performance

The A94 5G is engineered with OPPO Smart 5G 3.0, with a Dual Network Channel that speeds up network access by connecting to both a Wi-Fi and 4G/5G channel. Thanks to the MediaTek 5G Dimensity 800U chip which supports dual mode (Non-Standalone and Standalone) 5G, users can download files, stream videos and play games with uninterrupted smoothness. The phone also leverages an Octa-core of up to 2.4 GHz and fast memory to ensure a smooth 5G experience.

The A94 5G also features eight antennas and 360° Antenna 3.0, making it capable of running on optimal signal regardless of its geographical location or how it’s being held in the hand.

Design for the minimalist

As sleek as the A94 5G’s performance is its exterior design. Just 7.8mm thick and 173g in weight, it is an ultra-thin, ultra-lightweight gem that feels irresistibly smooth in the hand. A one-piece Quad Camera system sits on the rear, covered by a single piece of Gorilla Glass 5 which gives the setup an elegant and smooth finish. Switching to the front, the phone includes a mini punchhole front camera in the top left corner.

Photos and videos many levels up

Where the A94 5G truly shines is its photography capabilities. It sports a Quad Camera system, including a 48MP Main Camera, 8MP Wide-Angle Macro Camera, 2MP Portrait Mono Camera and 2MP Macro Mono Camera. Images come out clear and crisp with new features like AI Scene Enhancement 2.0, Dynamic Bokeh and Night Plus.

The A94 5G comes with Ultra Night Video Algorithm, which can automatically improve the brightness and vividness of night-time videos. With HDR Video technology, users can create videos with rich detail, abundant colours, minimal noise and great exposure at all times.

Vloggers and social media lovers will find delight in Dual-View Video, a feature allowing them to simultaneously use the front and back cameras and record in split-screen mode. To top it off, Focus Lock enables tracking of any moving subject without losing focus – a perfect feature for shooting sports scenes, running pets and children.

Battery life and charging

The A94 5G boasts a large 4310 mAh battery that supports up to 16.7 hours of online video playback, 7.8 hours of online game playing or 35.5 hours of music playing. The battery goes hand in hand with OPPO’s state-of-the-art charging technology, a 30W VOOC Flash Charger capable of boosting the phone to full charge in about 56 minutes. A quick five-minute charge suffices 2.9 hours of calling.

With Super Nighttime Standby mode, the A94 5G puts itself to bed between the hours of 11:00 PM and 7:00 AM, consuming only up to 1.78% of battery overnight.

ColorOS 11 Operating System

With ColorOS 11, the A94 5G offers an immersive gaming experience. Game Focus Mode enables bullet notifications for interruption-free gaming. Quick Startup allows users to return to a game instantly with a single tap within 24 hours after exiting, skipping lengthy game loading times. Finally, those who like to multitask can keep the game running and monitored via Game Floating Window.

ColorOS Efficiency 3.0 comes with a range of features that also make it easy to get work done and multi-task. FlexDrop offers the flexibility to keep apps open either in full screen, as a floating window or in a mini-window for viewing purposes. Folder Quick Merge easily merges two folders together, similar to the merging and grouping of two apps to help with organisation. To translate texts instantly, simply use the 3-Finger Translate with OPPO lens.

The OPPO A94 5G will go on sale as a Telstra exclusive on the 3rd of August, 2021.

For further information, visit oppo.com/au.