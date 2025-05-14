Magellan Power unveils Karri Home Battery System, 9.6 – 25kWh capacity, VPP ready

Magellan Power is a Western Australian manufacturer of power systems since 1991 and has just announced the launch of the Karri Home Battery System.

The Karri Home Battery System offers battery capacities from 9.6 kWh to 25 kWh and inverter capacities from 5 kW to 15 kW. Scalable home battery systems are popular, as they allow for different storage needs, accommodating for different budgets.

The unit measures 1.4m high, 0.7m wide, and 0.6m deep, made from marine-grade aluminium it’s IP65-rated enclosure protects internal components from environmental extremes in our country’s harsh climates. The system integrates advanced safety features and local manufacturing to deliver unmatched performance and peace of mind.

The all-in-one design combines a lithium battery pack, hybrid inverter, and air conditioning unit for optimal thermal management.

The Karri’s multilayered safety system includes fire suppression, gas and smoke detection, infrared thermal monitoring, mechanical shock sensors and an emergency shutdown button.

These features, paired with actively cooled batteries, minimise risks of thermal runaway, gas leaks or physical damage, ensuring safe operation. The chassis will be available in white, seafoam and black with customisable RGBW lighting indicators to suit the your personal preference.

Karri comes pre-wired to simplify and accelerate installation. The device is offered with a 10-year warranty, optional 24-hour, seven-day remote safety monitoring and dedicated local service teams ensure long-term reliability.

The system is compatible with Virtual Power Plants and provides blackout protection and for those in Western Australia, its eligible for a rebate under the WA Residential Battery Scheme.

From July 1, 2025, up to 20,000 households can receive rebates of up to $5,000 (Synergy customers) or $7,500 (Horizon Power customers), based on battery capacity. Eligible households can also access no-interest loans of up to $10,000 to support their purchase.

The battery launch comes at a great time, just a head of the federal battery incentive that offers up to a 30% discount, saving around $4000 on a typical battery.

The Karri Mobile App enables homeowners to monitor energy generation, battery levels and system performance in real time, offering live and historical data for informed energy decisions. Remote monitoring enhances efficiency and supports proactive maintenance.

“We are proud to introduce the Karri Home Battery System, designed specifically for Australia’s unique conditions.

We have developed a premium product, designed in-house with proprietary technology and equipped with world-class safety features and high-quality Australian manufacturing. Karri delivers trusted, high-quality energy storage for homes nationwide.” Massoud Abshar, managing director of Magellan Power.

The Karri Home Battery System is available for inquiries. Homeowners, solar retailers and renewable energy enthusiasts can register their interest via https://magellanpower.com.au/magellan-karri/

Pricing and availability are to be announced.