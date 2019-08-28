Major Sydney Logistics Centre blankets roof with a 3MW Solar System

LG Solar has announced today that one of the largest installations of roof-mounted solar panels in the Southern Hemisphere has been successfully completed.

The project is located at the Moorebank Logistics Park in Sydney and the roof now features more than 7,500 LG NeON 2 panels on the roof.

Installed by Modcol, a leading Australian electrical company that services large-scale development and construction projects, the panels are LGs NeON 2.

Each of the 7,505 panels is 400W, which translates to as much as 26% more electricity per m2 than a standard 320W panel. By ensuring the maximum possible capacity per panel, means you can install more kWs of solar energy with LG panels on the same size roof. money

The panels are warrantied for 25 years, meaning this investment should pay for itself in the short term, then considerably subsidise the energy costs on site. The solar farm also helps achieve a key objective to generate a minimum of 50,000 MWh/year from renewable energy sources installed on site.

The 3 Mega-Watt solar installation is expected to deliver approximately 4,800MWh of energy per year, the equivalent of powering more than 7,300 homes.

As we see the video that accompanied the announcement, it’s clear the rooftop of the distribution centre is absolutely massive and seeing it blanketed in solar is a wonderful thing. It makes you think about the opportunity to do this on all large surface areas, be it on the ground where we have space, or rooftop like this project.