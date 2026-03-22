Making sense of Elon’s latest bold idea, the TERAFAB

This afternoon, I watched Elon Musk’s latest presentation, which was the official announcement of TERAFAB. This is the latest in Elon’s bold claims about the future and if it wasn’t for the fact he’s the world’s richest man, and has some big successes on the board, these ideas of the future would be disregarded due to the scale and complexity of the challenge.

Almost half a million people tuned in live to watch the presentation, while more than 2.5M have since gone on to watch the 25 minute presentation and understanding it, isn’t easy, so this post aims to break it down and help everyday people understand what’s being proposed here.

The TERAFAB project starts with the idea that there will be millions of humanoid robots in the future.

While Tesla are yet to ship their first Optimus robot, they are expecting it to be a general purpose robot, incredibly capable and to achieve that, it needs to be physically capable of moving like a human, but also have an incredibly smart brain.

Developing a robot brain is no small feat, as we’ve seen by the challenge of delivering autonomous vehicles, intelligence inside a computer is incredibly data hungry.

Tesla’s approach in robotics branches from their experience in creating their Full Self Driving hardware and software combination. The easy way to think about this is taking the cameras, computer and batteries from the car and putting them inside Optimus.

In reality, robots work in 3 dimensions and have to interact with people, a significantly more complex challenge. So to develop the robot brain to be useful for business and personal tasks, it relies on massive quantities of data.

That data can be split into two categories – training data (learning before you get a job) and inference data (using the data you have in your brain to do your job). These two different types will be important in a minute.

Training data

Robots learn by seeing other people do the task, millions of times and that turns into knowledge through AI training using computer vision (the cameras) and nueral nets (turns data into actually understanding how to perform the task).

Inference data

Once a robot’s brain has the knowledge of how to perform a task, it then needs to attempt it, physically moving it’s body in the real world to acheive. The problem is, it needs to make split-second calculations and be dynamic in it’s movements, as to respond to the ever-changing world around it. This means the robot infers that something is true, i.e. it has the available space and time to perform the task safely, or that a human may cross into it’s path, therefore it should stop.

The way this data is processed is done differently and to optimise, different computer chips are necessary. Right now, Nvidia is the king of training data, with their latest server-class chips known as Vera Rubin, and do a pretty great job on the inference side too with something like a Blackwell GB200, or for consumers, the latest 5000 series GPUs.

Elon’s companies – Tesla, xAI and SpaceX are teaming up to create their own hardware for both the training and inference sides which also includes memory.

Massive amounts of these computer chips are going to be required to power a fleet of millions of robots, so at this point, think of TERAFAB not for you or I, but for exclusively for the robots.

Computer chip fabrication, particularly at the incredibly small and fast 2 nanometer achitectures, is incredibly expensive, an immensely technical exercise and taking this on, regardless of amount per year, is ambitious.

Because Elon Musk never thinks on a smale scale, he’s forecasting the demand well into the future will need to be in the order of 1 Terawatts per year.

Those familiar with computers understand compute is not typically measured in units of power, but when it comes to AI, it is. There’s a fairly well efficiency ratio that converts the amount of energy your factory has, to the amount of compute you get out of it, hence calling it TERAFAB, describing the terawatt of energy expected to fab these chips every year.

To put that into perspective, Elon showed a slide, of the available new compute in the world today and it’s nowhere near enough to satisfy his ambitions. This means the only option Musk sees, is to service that demand is to build it himself.

Total vertical integration

The TERAFAB system is not a simple production line. One of the most fascinating aspects of the TERAFAB announcement is the concept of a self-accelerating design cycle driven by AI.

Early chips produced at the fab are expected to be used to train and fine-tune AI models that are then tasked with designing the next generation of hardware. These AI agents optimize chip architectures, floorplans, and manufacturing yields far more efficiently than human engineers could do alone.

This creates a feedback loop where each successive generation of hardware becomes smarter and more efficient, effectively breaking through the traditional limits of Moore’s Law.

A similar approach is already in place at Nvidia and explains why they not only have a lead over competitors like AMD, but are extending it, catching up to their performance certainly won’t be easy.

By bringing logic processing, high-bandwidth memory, and advanced packaging under one roof, the TERAFAB system bypasses traditional industry reliance on external foundries like TSMC.

This internal control allows the engineering teams to make rapid design tweaks and iterate on hardware at a pace that traditional semiconductor cycles simply cannot match.

Once fully ramped, the facility is expected to deliver over 1 terawatt of total compute capacity annually through a combination of optimized cores and massive memory bandwidth.

Why the future of compute is in orbit

Building chips on Earth, for use in applications on Earth is the easiest production cycle today, but when we consider the immense power requirements and ultimately costs, that creates an incentive to think laterally.

Musk flagged that he expects roughly 80% of inference to move into Space. As someone who runs a rocket company, that may sound like a hammer waiting for a hammer to nail, but there are some inviting reasons to push inference datacenters past the clouds and into Space.

Terrestrial scaling faces hard limits due to grid capacity, with the US only generating about 0.5 terawatts of total power, alongside the hurdles of permitting and local opposition. In orbit, solar energy (which Musk’s companies also produce), is approximately 5x more efficient per panel because there is no atmospheric filtering or night cycle to contend with.

Furthermore, the vacuum of space provides an ideal environment for passive radiative cooling, allowing data centers to run at massive scales without the water consumption required on Earth.

While that makes sense, you actually create a new problem, which is getting the requests from Earth, to Space and back again. Think of this as entering your AI chat into Grok, then your request being sent to the Space data center for processing, it uses the millions of inference chips to create a great result and then it sends the result back to your browser and all that has to happen in an acceptable timeframe.

While there may be some real-time applications where no lag is acceptable, there are often times where a few seconds, or even minutes is actually completely fine.

Low latency via Starlink

When an Optimus robot on the surface encounters a problem requiring complex simulation or multi-step reasoning, it will route that task to the orbital layer.

These requests are likely to leverage SpaceX’s Starlink network to ensure low-latency communication between the hardware on the ground and the processors in the sky.

The space-based systems process the workload and return the results almost instantly, directing the robot’s next actions in real time. This ensures that even as the complexity of AI tasks grows, the hardware remains responsive and capable of handling high-level planning.

In the example where Optimus is in your home and cleans the house while you’re at work, a few seconds of latency won’t matter, with navigation and collision models running locally, it’ll be the work tasks that will need intelligence from the stars.

Powering the robots of Earth

It is interesting that Musk has announced the TERAFAB, which is ultimately all about delivery robot brains, before the very first Optimus has arrived. Generation 3 of Optimus is due to be revealed as soon as next month and that’ll let us know just how close to production that really is.

When Optimus becomes available for commercial buyers, we expect the robot will be able to learn and when one robot learns, that knowledge should be available to the whole fleet. This again will be a flywheel of data, learning, intelligence (think skills), so the game is how smart can the robot become and how fast.

Musk won’t have the industry to himself, with many competitors already showing their humanoid robots in development and some in early-stage deployments. The big bet on Optimus, is that it can be the smartest robot, and the most capable robot, should see the most demand. Once you have the demand, you scale up production and drive prices down, meaning more people can afford them.

The scale of this deployment is intended to transform the global economy by providing a near-infinite supply of autonomous labor. Musk has hinted at it before, but again re-iterated the potential future where robots and AI create an ubundance of wealth. While this lacked detail, presumably this arrives through a robot and AI tax from the Government who redistributes the wealth to society.

In the other scenario, those who have the deepest pockets, buy the most robots and increase their wealth, which would lead to an ubundance for some and poverty and potentially unemployment for others. This is why detail on this vision is important and was lacking today.

Beyond Earth and toward the stars

Not content with just impacting life on Earth, Musk set his sights on future applicaitons of these robots on the Moon, Mars and even Jupiter. Some of these places are incredibly hostile environments and the idea would be we send robots there to transform it or build bases for human civilisations to arrive later.

This is where the TERAFAB plan beacomes a hope and a dream and one I’m certainly not sold on, there’s a lot to work on with Earth before we tackle that.

While today’s announcement talked about Tesla, xAI and SpaceX working together, the presentation lacked any detail on the massive financial investments required to make any of this happen. xAI was recently acquired by SpaceX (both private companies), while Tesla is a public company some are speculating may also be eaten up by SpaceX.

Obviously SpaceX has some great revenue streams including delivering internet to Starlink customers and delivering payload to space for commercial and government customers. Tesla has revenue streams from vehicle sales and services, while xAI has Grok and a lot of expenses.

“The TERAFAB system is the final missing element that closes the self-reinforcing loop of chip production, energy capture, and embodied intelligence.” Elon Musk, CEO, Tesla & SpaceX.

Catch the replay

For those who weren’t able to tune in to the live announcement as it happened, the full presentation is available to watch online. Take a look and leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Announcing Terafab: the next step towards becoming a galactic civilizationhttps://t.co/WBCO7qKI8Z — xAI (@xai) March 22, 2026

Join the mission

This move marks a definitive shift in how we think about manufacturing and compute, moving away from localised hubs and toward a galactic-scale infrastructure.

To support this massive undertaking, a new website has been launched which features direct links to the careers pages for Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI.

For more information, head to https://terafab.ai/