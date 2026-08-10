Mark Zuckerberg drops a massive AI manifesto, wants everyone to have superintelligence

Mark Zuckerberg just published a major new essay, and this one is actually worth reading.

While much of Silicon Valley seems convinced AI will destroy jobs or humanity itself, Zuck is taking a different path. In The Future is for Everyone, he argues that superintelligence shouldn’t be locked inside corporate vaults or controlled by a handful of elite institutions. Instead, Meta wants to put personal superintelligence directly into the hands of everyday people.

You can read the full piece here – https://www.meta.com/thefutureisforeveryone.

Pushing back on the AI doomsday narrative

If you follow tech news closely, the past couple of years have felt remarkably heavy. Almost every major announcement or keynote carries an undercurrent of fear – humans sidelined, jobs erased, control lost.

Zuckerberg openly rejects that mindset. He argues that waiting for a centralised authority to benevolently provide for humanity has rarely ended well. Real progress has always come from putting powerful tools into the hands of regular people who want to solve real problems.

He points to the Wright brothers building planes in a bicycle shop and personal computing emerging from suburban garages as proof that individuals, not institutions, drive the biggest breakthroughs.

Meta’s philosophy is clear:

“We propose a philosophy based on individual empowerment as the source of prosperity, invention as the primary purpose of superintelligence, and balance of power as the foundation of safety.” – Mark Zuckerberg

Personal AI agents and smart glasses

Meta is focused on personal AI agents that understand your specific world. These assistants would run 24/7 in the background – helping with work, finances, family schedules, and hobbies. Zuckerberg shared personal examples: his agent tracks his fitness, and helps his daughter bake on weekends by creating custom recipes, ordering ingredients, and offering tips in the kitchen.

Hardware matters here. Meta sees smart glasses as the natural interface – letting you interact with your agent while staying present with the people around you. On privacy, Meta says these agents will include strong security controls, comparable to the end-to-end encryption already used in WhatsApp.

Invention over automation

Most AI coverage focuses on job replacement. Meta frames the technology differently – as a massive equaliser for human creativity.

The vision is that anyone will soon be able to write software, produce media, or launch a complex business without needing a large team or budget. Zuckerberg noted that his eight-year-old daughter is already coding ideas and producing videos in a single evening – work that once took months or specialised teams.

This shift could unlock a wave of entrepreneurship, letting solo creators compete more directly with large companies. When people can turn ideas into products quickly, economic growth and new opportunities tend to follow.

Personalised tutors and medical breakthroughs

Education is another major focus. Meta wants every student and adult to have access to a personalised tutor with deep knowledge across subjects and unlimited patience.

Students who can’t afford private tutoring would gain high-quality support tailored to how they learn. Adults could use the same tools to pick up new skills, languages, or interests at their own pace.

In healthcare, superintelligence is already accelerating scientific discovery. The Chan Zuckerberg Biohub has released open-source biological models to help scientists map virtual cells and develop treatments for rare conditions. Combining AI with human involvement could help address major diseases far faster than previously expected.

Balance of power, not mythical alignment

One of the more interesting sections challenges the dominant approach to AI safety. Many argue that a single superintelligent system must be perfectly aligned with humanity’s values before it is released.

Zuckerberg calls this flawed. Humanity is not a monoculture with one shared set of priorities. A single centralised system would inevitably favour some viewpoints over others.

Instead, Meta proposes a more democratic approach: distribute powerful tools widely so multiple systems check and balance each other. He uses a simple thought experiment – if only one person in a courtroom has a superintelligent lawyer, the system becomes unfair. The same logic applies to cybersecurity and the broader economy. Widely distributed tools strengthen the whole system rather than concentrating power.

Free access and practical economics

Meta plans to keep basic versions of these tools free for billions of people. For users who need more computing power, it proposes a dynamic pricing system designed to keep costs as low as possible.

This open approach stands in contrast to closed models that lock advanced capabilities behind high paywalls. The goal is to prevent a small number of companies from controlling access to advanced intelligence.

What this could mean in Australia

For Australian users and small businesses, the direction is notable. These capabilities are expected to appear in future software updates, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, and broader Meta products over the coming years.

Local founders and creators stand to benefit from enterprise-grade tools without needing large capital outlays. A small team or solo operator could build and scale more ambitious projects from home. Privacy rules and data sovereignty will still need careful attention from both users and policymakers. Australia has generally been quick to adopt new technology, and broader access to these tools could help keep local creators competitive.

Whether Meta can deliver on every part of this vision remains to be seen. But shifting the conversation toward individual empowerment rather than institutional control is a meaningful change in tone.

Keeping powerful tools in the hands of regular people has historically been how technology delivers the greatest benefits. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the industry responds.

Full post at https://www.meta.com/thefutureisforeveryone