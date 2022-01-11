Maserati will join Formula E, not Formula 1, in 2023

Maserati is an auto brand that not many of us have an association with, given their luxury road cars are expensive, out of reach for most of us. Despite that, the brand has a long, 93-year history and are well respected in motorsport, winning an F1 World Championship in 1957 and many other accolades in GT racing.

Like virtually every other auto brand, they are attempting the transition to electric vehicles and today made an important announcement in that direction.

Maserati will make its debut in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in 2023.

The fact that Maserati chose to enter the all-electric Formula E category, rather than Formula 1, is a real sign of the times. This category allows teams to have a better correlation between R&D spending and future road vehicles as Formula 1 races towards being a pure entertainment category.

This entry will make Maserati the first Italian brand to compete in Formula E and likely not the last (looking at you Ferrari).

Maserati’s commitment to electric mobility is powered by a lightning surge of new energy, now accelerating to run at top speed with Folgore, the full electric range. All-new Maserati models will also be available in 100% electric solutions including Maserati Grecale, Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio and the Maserati MC20 super sportscar.

Maserati will debut on the grid from Season 9 with the new Gen3 cars, the fastest, lightest, most powerful Formula E racing car ever. The Gen3 is the world’s most efficient racing car featuring a series of industry-leading design, production and technological innovations.

Season 8 is about to kick off in just 16 days and will feature 16 races, travelling to many locations around the world, unfortunately still no location in Australia. The 2021/2022 season includes teams from Mercedes, NIO, Nissan, Jaguar OEMs.

Since its inception, Formula E’s dramatic racing on the streets of the world’s most iconic cities including New York, Monaco, Berlin, Mexico City, London and Rome has led to electric cars being exported around the world today going further on every charge through increases in energy efficiency, enhancements in battery range and advances in powertrain development.

“We are very proud to be back where we belong as protagonists in the world of racing. We are powered by passion and innovative by nature. We have a long history of world-class excellence in competition and we are ready to drive performance in the future. In the race for more performance, luxury, and innovation, Folgore is irresistible and it is the purest expression of Maserati. That’s why we decided to go back to racing in the FIA Formula E World Championship, meeting our customers in the city centers of the world, taking the Trident forward into the future”. Davide Grasso, Maserati CEO

“It is a great pleasure for STELLANTIS Motorsport to play a part in getting Maserati back in the Race. Beyond this piece of history, Maserati Formula E will be our technological laboratory to accelerate the development of high-efficiency electrified powertrains and intelligent software for our road sports cars. Formula E is the perfect Championship for this purpose and we are very proud to be the first Italian brand to join in.” Jean-Marc Finot, Senior VP, STELLANTIS Motorsport

“We are delighted Maserati will join the Gen3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and play a defining role reimagining the future of motorsport. Formula E races in the heart of the most iconic cities in the world and is followed passionately by a progressive global audience. Our millions of fans around the world will be thrilled to see Maserati line up on the grid as one of the world’s elite electric car brands.” Jamie Reigle, CEO, Formula E