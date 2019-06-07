Mazda BT-50 Boss adds some nice upgrades to give you even more reasons to buy

The Mazda’s BT-50 is a fairly refined product, but in an effort to go after the market leader in Utes (Toyota), they’re about to put their foot on the accelerator with now a new flagship model. The Mazda BT-50 Boss adds an improved advanced audio experience and premium accessories.

A ladder rung above the GT model on which it is based, the Boss grade adds a new sound system and a suite of black gloss accessories to compliment an already loaded offering.

Inside, the Boss is fitted with Alpine’s all-new S-Series carbon fibre reinforced plastic component speakers to deliver high-end, quality sound.

The eight-speaker setup includes four 6.5-inch speakers that feature High Amplitude Multi-Roll (HAMR) Surround technology for high linearity and accuracy. The rear speakers incorporate tweeters and at the front end, two independent 1″ silk dome tweeters located in the A-pillar recreate pleasant upper range sound.

On the outside, unique styling sets the Boss apart; offered exclusively in Snowflake White Pearl Mica and fitted with contrasting all-black accessories, the new top-spec model holds a tough and assured road stance.

Chrome accents have been replaced with gloss black across the body, including the grille, door handles, mirror caps, sports bar and tubular side steps.

The Boss rolls on 17″ 8-spoke black alloy wheels and adds a soft tonneau cover for increased security.

To further differentiate the top-end model, a bold black and white ‘Boss’ decal runs the length of the body. Ascending and increasing in width from the base of the front wheel arch to the rear bumper, the decal adds a sense of sportiness to match this capable off-roader.

The new Boss grade amplifies the tough Ute’s looks and adds quality equipment to improve the ownership experience. Adding the Boss grade to our line-up gives customers the option to purchase an already customised, accessory loaded Mazda BT-50 that will stand out from the crowd. Mazda Australia Managing Director, Vinesh Bhindi

Sharing all other equipment with the GT grade, the Boss comes with black leather trim, tailgate central locking, a tub liner, power mirrors, privacy glass, 12V auxiliary socket and light in the tub, 8-way power adjustment for the driver’s seat and smartphone mirroring technologies, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

This is in addition to a suite of active and passive safety technologies that has helped Mazda BT-50 to the maximum 5-star ANCAP safety rating.

Mazda BT-50 boss is available exclusively in 4WD with a six-speed automatic transmission. With the torquey MZ-CD 3.2 I5 under the bonnet, it offers 147kW at 3,000rpm and has 470Nm of pulling power between 1,750-2,250rpm.

You can pickup a Mazda BT-50 Boss is on sale now at a drive away price of $55,990.