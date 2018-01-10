Mazda CX-8 confirmed for Australia, still no Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

Mazda Australia have confirmed another entrant in their successful SUV lineup, the brand-new Mazda CX-8 Diesel. Yep, only Diesel, so if you like the size, the style, I guess you have to like Diesel. The goal of the CX-8 is to slot in between the mid-sized CX-5 and the larger CX-9. This provides a vehicle option that’s easier to park than the 9, while offering far more storage space than the 5.

There’s no denying the CX-8, like the rest of Mazda’s SUV lineup is a good looking car, with the right blend of curves and sharp edges. Its at home in suburban streets during a school run, or cruising the freeway on a weekend trip away. The three row, seven seat SUV offers the spacious versatility of a large car, with smaller dimensions that won’t compromise on cabin comfort, drive or power. The CX-8 Diesel is narrower and shorter than its elder sibling. Mazda says these changes permit better maneuverability, at the same time offering growing families the flexibility of a comfortable seven seat option.

As expected, the CX-8 is loaded with Mazda’s i-ACTIVSENSE technologies, while also featuring the latest in safety equipment as standard from entry grade, right through to top grade, offering peace of mind to drivers.

The Mazda CX-8 is scheduled for an Australian release in the second half of 2018.

The car is equipped with a 2.2L SKYACTIV-D engine, which promises a smooth drive, strong performance and excellent fuel economy. Internally, Mazda are shooting for a premium feel. While we’ll have to get behind the wheel to know for sure, the internal shot, sure stacks up. We recently reached out to Mazda regarding an update on their plans for including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in their infotainment system, which they politely replied by saying,

We do not have any further detail on Apple CarPlay nor Android Auto at this time. We hope to have more information on this soon.

That is a shame, given its broad appeal across the industry and its an absolute must have checkbox feature for some vehicle buyers.

Managing Director of Mazda Australia, Vinesh Bhindi, said the Brand-New Mazda CX-8 Diesel will meet Australia’s demand for seven seat diesel SUV’s.

“More and more, Australians are opting for larger SUV’s to suit the demands of their busy lives; the Brand-New Mazda CX-8 Diesel is the perfect fit for those who need the versatility of seven seats and the economy that diesel affords,”

