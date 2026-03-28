Melbourne Airport and bp pulse break ground on massive new EV charging hub

Melbourne Airport is about to become a major destination for electric vehicle owners, with a massive new high-speed charging hub officially breaking ground this week. This development marks a significant shift in how international gateways integrate with the growing demand for sustainable transport infrastructure in Australia.

The project is a result of a major partnership between Melbourne Airport and bp pulse, marking one of the largest single-site investments in EV charging technology seen at an Australian transport hub to date. It is designed to cater to travellers, local residents, and the increasing fleet of electric commercial vehicles operating around the airport precinct.

A strategic location for Victorian EV drivers

The new hub will be located at the corner of Airport Drive and Francis Briggs Road, placing it at the intersection of major arterial roads and high-volume commuter paths. By placing high-speed chargers here, the project serves those catching flights and those passing through the busy Tullamarine corridor.

This hub will feature 24 charging bays in total, equipped with a mix of 150kW rapid and 300kW ultra-rapid chargers. These speeds are essential for airport users who are often on tight schedules and cannot afford long dwell times while waiting for a battery top-up.

The infrastructure is being developed to support the transition of rental car fleets, which are increasingly moving toward electric models across the country. Providing reliable, fast charging on-site removes one of the biggest hurdles for rental customers returning vehicles before a flight.

Boosting national charging capacity

This announcement is part of a broader trend to de-risk electric vehicle ownership by filling in the gaps in our national charging map. As more Australians make the switch to EVs, the pressure on existing metropolitan infrastructure has continued to grow.

By adding a significant number of bays in a single location, the project helps alleviate range anxiety for those travelling from regional Victoria. It ensures that a trip to the city primary aviation hub is supported by the same level of utility as a traditional petrol station.

“We are delighted to be working with Melbourne Airport to deliver this high-speed EV charging hub, which will provide a much-needed service for the growing number of EV drivers in Victoria.” Frédéric Baudry, President, bp Australia.

User-centric design and accessibility

One of the standout features of the Melbourne Airport hub is the focus on the user experience, including a large canopy to provide weather protection for drivers. This is a welcome change from many early EV charging installations that left drivers exposed to the elements while plugging in.

The site will also include two dedicated accessible bays and drive-through bays specifically designed for larger vehicles, such as electric vans or those towing trailers. This level of consideration ensures that the hub is functional for all types of drivers and vehicle configurations.

“This is the first of its kind for bp pulse in Australia and is a significant milestone in our journey to build a leading national EV charging network.” Frédéric Baudry, President, bp Australia.

Partnerships driving the transition

The project involves a collaboration between Melbourne Airport and bp pulse to ensure the site is powered efficiently and sustainably. A key highlight of the announcement is that the hub will be powered by 100% renewable electricity sourced from the airport’s two on-site solar farms.

Utilising smart grid technology, the hub will manage power loads to ensure maximum charging speeds even during peak airport operating hours. This integration of local renewable energy and high-demand infrastructure is a blueprint for future developments.

“The location of the hub at the corner of Airport Drive and Francis Briggs Road is a strategic one, providing easy access for the thousands of people who work at or visit the airport every day.” Lorie Argus, CEO, Melbourne Airport.

Impact on commercial and ride-share operators

One of the biggest beneficiaries of this new hub will be the ride-share and taxi industry, which sees a massive volume of airport traffic every day. For these drivers, downtime is lost revenue, so having 300kW ultra-rapid options at their primary destination is a game-changer.

Commercial logistics operators who service the airport precinct will also be able to transition their van and truck fleets to electric much sooner. The availability of high-kilowatt charging means even larger battery packs can be serviced without disrupting tight delivery schedules.

This move aligns with the Victorian Government’s targets for zero-emission vehicle uptake and carbon reduction. It provides a visible, high-traffic example of how public-private partnerships can deliver essential green infrastructure.

Costs

While specific per-kilowatt pricing will be managed by bp pulse, it is expected to be competitive with other ultra-rapid sites across the network. Most major networks in Australia currently charge between A$0.40 and A$0.80 per kWh depending on the speed of the charger and membership status.

The hub is expected to be fully operational later this year, with various stages of the rollout commencing immediately now that construction has started. Access will be available 24/7, matching the around-the-clock nature of international airport operations.

Drivers will be able to initiate charges via the bp pulse app or via tap-and-go credit card terminals at the pedestals. This ease of use is critical for ensuring that the technology is accessible to everyone, not just tech-savvy early adopters.

Supporting a cleaner aviation precinct

While the aircraft themselves are still some way off being fully electric, the ground operations are moving rapidly in that direction. Melbourne Airport has been vocal about reducing its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, and this hub is a visible part of that commitment.

Reducing the idle time of internal combustion engines at the airport helps improve local air quality for staff and passengers. It creates a cleaner environment in the holding cells and pick-up zones where vehicles often congregate.

“This new EV charging hub is a key part of our commitment to sustainability and our goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2025.” Lorie Argus, CEO, Melbourne Airport.

The road ahead for Australian airports

Melbourne is setting a benchmark that other major Australian airports like Sydney and Brisbane are likely to follow closely. As the gateway to our cities, these precincts have a responsibility to lead the way in infrastructure innovation.

We are seeing a shift where airports are no longer just places to catch planes, but are becoming sophisticated energy and transport hubs. This integration of bp pulse charging is just the beginning of a much larger transformation of our transport landscape.

As we look toward 2030, the presence of these massive charging hubs will be the norm rather than the exception. For now, Melbourne Airport and bp pulse are taking a lead role in making that future a reality for Victorian motorists.

For more information, head to https://www.bp.com/en_au/australia/home/media/press-releases/bp-pulse-brings-EV-charging-power-to-Melbourne-Airport.html