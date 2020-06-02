Melbourne-based PHORIA launching Ecosphere VR Nature Series on Oculus

Next Monday, Oculus Quest and Go owners will be able to access a new VR experience. ecosphere is a ground-breaking VR nature documentary series produced in partnership with Facebook’s Oculus, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and Silverback Films.

PHORIA is a Melbourne-based immersive technology studio, today announced the worldwide online release of ecosphere, their ground-breaking VR nature documentary series produced in partnership with Facebook’s Oculus, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and Silverback Films.

“ecosphere will open the hearts of viewers to the beauty of the natural world. These diverse stories and voices are on the frontline of community-led environmental activism. It’s a privilege that ecosphere can help raise awareness for rewilding efforts and reveal just how nature and humanity can co-exist together, in harmony.” Joseph Purdam, PHORIA.

You will be able to download the series from Monday, June, 8th 2020 on the Oculus app store via the ecosphere app.

The series is narrated by Emmy Award-winning actress and WWF Ambassador, Anna Friel.

ecosphere is an ambitious VR experience that immerses viewers in the wildest places on earth. The series features never-before-seen cinematic 5.7k stereoscopic VR footage at 60fps, shot with the latest pre-production 3D-180 cameras.

Custom VR stabilising technology allowed filming to take place in incredibly technically challenging environments — from the air and deep into the ocean.

ecosphere gently guides viewers through some of nature’s most fragile and diverse ecosystems, highlighting indigenous and community-led efforts to protect our most precious wildlife.

With an emotive original musical score, the series transports viewers into our extraordinary world — to the great savannahs of Kenya (Africa), the ancient jungles of Borneo (Malaysia) and the rich coral reefs of Raja Ampat (Indonesia).

Evocative storytelling takes place across ecosphere’s three episodes, as local communities come together to help nature recover from the impact of modern human life. The series focuses on uplifting and inspiring viewers, bringing home the idea that when human beings create space for nature, humanity and nature thrive together.

The ecosphere team is led by award-winning international filmmakers Joseph Purdam (PHORIA), Angie Davis (Anicca Media), Daniel Huertas (Silverback Films), Eric Cheng (Oculus) and Colin Butfield (WWF).

“ecosphere sets a new standard for natural-history storytelling on the Oculus platform. High-resolution, high-frame-rate 3D-180 stories are combined with thoughtful spatial audio production to create one of the most compelling immersive video experiences we’ve seen. Eric Cheng, Head of Immersive Media for Facebook’s Oculus.

ecosphere takes natural history production to completely new audiences. VR gives viewers the opportunity to feel like they’re standing next to wildlife, and within its habitat. It’s also a rare chance to be immersed in someone else’s story; to experience their actions toward a positive future.” Daniel Huertas, Silverback Films.

“This is wildlife documentary filmmaking like you’ve never seen it. The synergy of our planet comes to life before your eyes as you’re right there in the midst of it. An unforgettable experience.” Angie Davis, Anicca Media.

“WWF couldn’t be more proud of this team. The uplifting messages of ecosphere are important to hear now, as people come together during these challenging times. ecosphere is truly an experience to inform, empower and most of all, inspire action to protect our precious planet.” Colin Butfield, WWF

More information at phoria.com.au/projects/ecosphere