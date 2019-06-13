Melbourne-based Podcast service Omny Studio acquired by US-based Triton Digital

Podcasting is an absolute juggernaut, educating and entertaining millions across the world. The platform offers a dramatic difference over traditional radio and TV formats, empowering long-form content, with many podcasts stretching more than an hour and some as much as 2-3 hours.

As Podcasting grew up over the last decade, so did a little startup from Melbourne. Co-founded by friend of techAU, the amazing developer and head of product, Omny Studio co-founder Long Zheng is now one of Australia’s international success stories. We covered the service back in 2013 which is now pretty fun to look back on.

Podcast platform Omny Studio offers podcasters hosting, but more importantly analytics and monetization options. While anyone can start a podcast, building it into a business is actually really hard to do. Omny helps creatives achieve their goals and that simple and easy service has now been validated with an acquisition.

Omny Studio has been purchased by Triton Digital who offers technology and services to the digital audio and podcast industry across more than 40 countries.

The entire Omny Studio team, including co-founders Andrew Armstrong and Long Zheng, have joined Triton Digital.

“Omny Studio has been an exceptional partner that shares our passion for enabling traditional broadcasters and pure play podcasters to grow their audience and revenue. We are proud to welcome Omny to the Triton family, and look forward to combining our talent and technology to expand the solution globally and continue to innovate around podcast data and analytics.” Neal Schore, CEO of Triton Digital.

Omny Studio is trusted by the world’s leading radio stations and podcast networks, including Cumulus Media, Entercom, Mediacorp, Southern Cross Austereo, Corus Entertainment, Mashable, Arabian Radio Network, Mamamia, and more.

What Omny did well, was not simply provide data around the number of downloads to podcasters, instead they offer specific detail on where people stopped listening, thanks to an end-to-end solution of not just being a host (via Amazon) and podcast directory, but also the publishing and a simple advertising platform for creators and the mobile and web apps for fans to listen and watch.

They also offer integrations with Alex and Google Assistant as well as the ability to syndicate podcasts to Spotify. It’s this comprehensive set of services that helped achieve their success.

The addition of Omny Studio’s comprehensive CMS and hosting capabilities into Triton’s preeminent portfolio of streaming, advertising, and measurement technologies provides the world’s audio publishers with a one-stop-shop to increase their reach and revenue while simultaneously streamlining workflows.

“Triton Digital has been driving the growth and innovation of the digital audio industry for the last 13 years, and we are excited to be joining forces to further expand our global footprint and the adoption of our unequalled technology around the world. We share a passion and a mission to provide publishers with the most comprehensive technology in the market, and look forward to working as part of the Triton family to drive the global audio industry forward.” Sharon Taylor, CEO of Omny Studio.

“We’re excited by the opportunity to continue innovating for our customers and look forward to the next phase of the journey ahead with Triton Digital,” Andrew Armstrong, Co-Founder and CTO of Omny Studio.

“Together with Triton, we remain committed to delivering best-in-class creation, publishing, monetization and analytics tools that enable audio publishers to garner millions of podcast downloads every day.” Long Zheng, Head of Product at Omny Studio

It’s fantastic to see an Australian, specifically a Victorian-based startup grow to a global scale and have success in the form of a big acquisition like this. Well done to all involved and the hard work over many years to achieve this.

If you haven’t yet tried Omny Studio, then head to https://omnystudio.com and check it out now.